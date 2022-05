"Unfiltered" host Dan Bongino took gun control advocates to task for their response to the Uvalde, Texas, elementary school shooting in Saturday's opening monologue. DAN BONGINO: Every one of [gun control advocates'] "solutions" with the dreaded air quotes is a call to take action, to take away self-protection rights from you, freedom-loving, patriotic Americans who haven't done a damn thing wrong. Even though we have verified, concrete, set-in-stone, unimpeachable evidence that banning guns won't fix the problem.

