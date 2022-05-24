Five Delaware Tech Baseball Players Earn All-Region Honors

While the Delaware Tech baseball team had hoped to advance further in the 2022 NJCAA Region 19 Baseball Tournament, the team’s immensely successful regular season did not go unnoticed.

Five of the team’s top performers from the 2022 season recently received NJCAA All-Region honors – pitcher Zach Hart, first baseman Matt Rodriguez, centerfielder Mike Pagliei, designated hitter Chris Friend all earned first team honors, and outfielder Jonathan Golebiowksi was named to the second team.

“I am extremely proud of each of these young men,” Head Coach Stu Madden said. “Matt, Mike, Chris, and Jon are a huge reason for the steps we have taken as a program. Zach has all of the potential to continue to get better and help us take the next step as a team.”

In his first season at Delaware Tech, Hart immediately established himself as one of the best pitchers in the region by posting a 6-0 regular season record, winning a playoff game, and finishing the year with a 1.93 ERA.

“Zach Hart came in here to be the ace of the pitching staff, and he did just that,” Madden said.

Rodriguez had a season offensively that placed him near the top of all players in the region. He finished the year with a .453 batting average, a .590 on base percentage, 53 hits, 45 RBI, and 8 home runs. He led the team in most of the offensive statistics.

“Matt Rodriguez became a true leader, and worked really hard to go out and be one of the best hitters in the country the entire season,” Madden said.

Pagliei was not only a reliable centerfielder, but he was also a clutch hitter. He finished the year with 53 RBI and led the team with 9 home runs, while batting .352 with a .416 on base percentage.

“Mike Pagliei was one the hottest hitters in the country, and is as good as it gets playing centerfield,” Madden said.

Friend came through in key situations with several key hits – posting a .588 slugging percentage with 31 RBI and 8 home runs.

“Chris Friend is the type of player that can just roll out of bed and hit, and he continues to do that consistently,” Madden said.

Golebiowski made several athletic plays in the outfield almost every game, and was a key contributor at the plate with 36 hits, 25 RBI, and 6 home runs.

“Jonathan Golebiowski became a true leader, and continued to be one of the top players in our Region,” Madden said.

Of the five players, only Hart is returning to the team next year. The number one goal of the 2023 squad will be to not only compete for the region championship, but to win.

“To those moving on, I wish them the best of luck and they know I am always here for them,” Madden said. “To those coming back, let’s go have a special 2023 season.

“The coaching staff, returning players, and new incoming players are all extremely motivated to get back to work and make a run at a championship. We feel like we have unfinished business to take care of. It’s hard to win, but we are prepared to put in the work.”

PHOTO:

Five Delaware Tech baseball players earned All-Region honors for their outstanding 2022 seasons. Left, Matt Rodriguez, first team infielder. Top row, from left, Mike Pagliei, first team outfielder and Zach Hart, first team pitcher. Bottom row, from left, Chris Friend, first team designated hitter and Jonathan Golebiowski, second team outfielder.