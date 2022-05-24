ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baseball

Five Delaware Tech Baseball Players Earn All-Region Honors

By Betsy Price
Milford LIVE News
Milford LIVE News
 6 days ago

While the Delaware Tech baseball team had hoped to advance further in the 2022 NJCAA Region 19 Baseball Tournament, the team’s immensely successful regular season did not go unnoticed.

Five of the team’s top performers from the 2022 season recently received NJCAA All-Region honors – pitcher Zach Hart, first baseman Matt Rodriguez, centerfielder Mike Pagliei, designated hitter Chris Friend all earned first team honors, and outfielder Jonathan Golebiowksi was named to the second team.

“I am extremely proud of each of these young men,” Head Coach Stu Madden said. “Matt, Mike, Chris, and Jon are a huge reason for the steps we have taken as a program. Zach has all of the potential to continue to get better and help us take the next step as a team.”

In his first season at Delaware Tech, Hart immediately established himself as one of the best pitchers in the region by posting a 6-0 regular season record, winning a playoff game, and finishing the year with a 1.93 ERA.

“Zach Hart came in here to be the ace of the pitching staff, and he did just that,” Madden said.

Rodriguez had a season offensively that placed him near the top of all players in the region. He finished the year with a .453 batting average, a .590 on base percentage, 53 hits, 45 RBI, and 8 home runs. He led the team in most of the offensive statistics.

“Matt Rodriguez became a true leader, and worked really hard to go out and be one of the best hitters in the country the entire season,” Madden said.

Pagliei was not only a reliable centerfielder, but he was also a clutch hitter. He finished the year with 53 RBI and led the team with 9 home runs, while batting .352 with a .416 on base percentage.

“Mike Pagliei was one the hottest hitters in the country, and is as good as it gets playing centerfield,” Madden said.

Friend came through in key situations with several key hits – posting a .588 slugging percentage with 31 RBI and 8 home runs.

“Chris Friend is the type of player that can just roll out of bed and hit, and he continues to do that consistently,” Madden said.

Golebiowski made several athletic plays in the outfield almost every game, and was a key contributor at the plate with 36 hits, 25 RBI, and 6 home runs.

“Jonathan Golebiowski became a true leader, and continued to be one of the top players in our Region,” Madden said.

Of the five players, only Hart is returning to the team next year. The number one goal of the 2023 squad will be to not only compete for the region championship, but to win.

“To those moving on, I wish them the best of luck and they know I am always here for them,” Madden said. “To those coming back, let’s go have a special 2023 season.

“The coaching staff, returning players, and new incoming players are all extremely motivated to get back to work and make a run at a championship. We feel like we have unfinished business to take care of. It’s hard to win, but we are prepared to put in the work.”

Follow Delaware Tech on social media! Like us on Facebook , follow us on Instagram at delaware_tech and dtccathletics , and follow us on Twitter at delawaretech .

PHOTO:
Five Delaware Tech baseball players earned All-Region honors for their outstanding 2022 seasons. Left, Matt Rodriguez, first team infielder. Top row, from left, Mike Pagliei, first team outfielder and Zach Hart, first team pitcher. Bottom row, from left, Chris Friend, first team designated hitter and Jonathan Golebiowski, second team outfielder.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Njcaa
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Milford LIVE News

Milford LIVE News

Milford, DE
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
163K+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news for Southern Delaware.

 http://milfordlive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy