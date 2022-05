SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Severe weather looking likely for the holiday weekend. With the return to hot and humid conditions, severe weather is also returning to KELOLAND. With sunshine for your Friday leading into Memorial Weekend, temperatures warmed to the 80s for many locations. While the humidity didn’t seem bad, there was an uptick in the dew point temperatures and it will become increasingly humid as we go through the holiday weekend. Along with the heat and humidity, pieces of energy will spark severe storms in KELOLAND throughout the weekend.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO