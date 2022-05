A Free Virtual Tour and Art Lesson from Somers Library. (This is a virtual presentation) Discover how artists have been inspired by the beauty of Eastern Long Island. Live on Zoom, tour the studio and home of Jackson Pollock and Lee Krasner, and learn creative ways artists capture the sublime energy of nature in art. Following the tour, live on Zoom, Joyce Raimondo will demonstrate how you can capture the beauty of Springtime with paint. Have paint supplies on hand. Please register by clicking on link below.

SOMERS, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO