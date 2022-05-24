Why “Oubliette” Is ‘The X-Files’ Most Underappreciated Episode

For all intents and purposes, the Streaming Wars kicked off in 2007, when Netflix launched streaming video from its platform. As technology advanced and became increasingly affordable for the average household, the demise of Blockbuster Video in 2010 was proof-positive that the world had embraced streaming as the next evolution in home entertainment. New streaming sites, like Hulu in 2008, began popping up, some far more successful than others (Yahoo! View, we hardly knew ye), but Netflix would change the game again by launching its first foray into original programming, 2013's House of Cards. Serious contenders to the streaming throne, like Disney+, began to rise up around 2018, but Netflix was still the undisputed king of streaming.
