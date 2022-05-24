ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Why “Oubliette” Is ‘The X-Files’ Most Underappreciated Episode

By Rachel Salveta
Collider
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen it comes to Chris Carter’s hit series, The X-Files, there are plenty of things we can all appreciate – that epic theme song, the infamous “The Truth is Out There” tagline, the chemistry between show leads David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson. But in addition to this, there are many an...

collider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Collider

'Stranger Things' Season 4 Episode 3 Recap: Can El Get Her Powers Back?

Stranger Things Season 4's "Chapter Three: The Monster and the Superhero" shows the kids in their element: El (Millie Bobby Brown) is taking the fate of the world in her hands yet again, Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), Steve (Joe Keery), and the gang are teaming up to figure out how the hell to take down a slimy dark wizard monster, and Jonathan (Charlie Heaton) and Argyle (Eduardo Franco) are struggling to keep up with simple dinner conversation under the haze of that sweet, sweet Purple Palm Tree Delight.
TV SERIES
Collider

'The Boys' Season 3 Promo: Jensen Ackles Appears In Soldier Boy Anti-Drug PSA

With the Season 3 premiere of The Boys almost upon us, Prime Video continues ramping up with its brilliant promotion for the series. However, if you were thinking about lighting up a joint full of the devil’s lettuce (where it’s legal of course!) and tuning in to Prime Video for the season premiere on Friday, Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles) is asking you to refrain. In a promo teaser released on Twitter by the show’s developer, Eric Kripke, one of the series’ newest Supes urges audiences to just say no to drugs.
TV SERIES
Collider

The 10 Best Guest Stars On ‘The Big Bang Theory’, Ranked

It’s been three years since the final episode of The Big Bang Theory aired, but its popularity hasn’t waned. With constant reruns on TV and finding new life on streaming services, Pasadena’s favorite scientists and waitresses are never far out of reach. The adventures of Sheldon, Leonard, Howard, Raj, and Penny never fail to bring out laughs, awkwardness, and geeky goodness.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gillian Anderson
Person
David Duchovny
Collider

‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ Season 2 Teaser Reveals August Release Date

Starz has just released a new teaser trailer announcing the second season of their series Power Book III: Raising Kanan. The new season will debut on Starz on August 14, 2022. Power Book III: Raising Kanan is the third installment of the Power universe. The series serves as an origin story for the fan-favorite character, Kanan Stark, and follows his entry into the criminal world in the 1990s. Viewers follow Kanan as he is introduced to a life of crime by his mother, the ruthless head of her family's drug empire. The series stars MeKai Curtis as Kanan, while Tony Award-winning Patina Miller plays the matriarch, Raquel "Raq" Thomas.
TV SERIES
Collider

7 Shows Like 'Stranger Things' to Watch For More Heartfelt Supernatural Thrills

Netflix’s Stranger Things is a lot of things. For those who grew up in the '80s, this show is like revisiting nostalgia, with all the classic horror tropes of the time. Even for those who haven't lived through that time period, this sci-fi horror drama is a peek into the decade. When Stranger Things was released in 2016, the audience couldn’t get over the addictive vintage appeal of 1980s television, and it instantly became a hit among fans of all ages.
TV SERIES
Collider

The 10 Best Action Films That Defined The '80s

The 80s was a significant decade in entertainment. From music to movies, that decade had actors at their peak in their acting careers. The majority of the action films that fans have praised for years came out of that decade. Big names like Tom Cruise, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sylvester Stallone, and...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mulder And Scully#The X Files
Collider

7 Great TV Shows About (Mostly) Bad People to Watch If You Like 'Succession'

Succession is one of the most popular TV dramas of the past decade or so, and arguably the most popular drama that's still on the air. It's pulled in millions of devoted viewers who are invested in the show and its characters, despite the general consensus being that most of the characters in the show are fairly terrible people. They're rich, entitled, and selfish, and yet despite (or maybe because of) those things, their inter-family drama remains compelling for so many.
TV SERIES
Collider

'The Mandalorian's Carl Weathers Teases Season 3 and Keeping Things Fresh

As we all know, the Star Wars Celebration event provided fans all around the world with plenty of good news on the Star Wars projects that are coming our way through Disney+. Among news from Ahsoka, Andor, and most recently Star Wars: Visions, we also got some good info on the upcoming Season 3 of fan-favorite series The Mandalorian. During the event, Collider's Arezou Amin had the chance to speak with series star Carl Weathers, who teased what’s coming ahead. The series is set to premiere in February 2023.
TV SERIES
Collider

'Kim Possible' at 20: How It Kickstarted a New Animation Age

Over the years, the Disney Channel has launched a number of original series and films. One of those inaugural series, Kim Possible, celebrates its 20th anniversary this year. In the years since its debut, Kim Possible inspired Disney to create multiple animated series. Also, like many other cartoons, it made the jump from the episodic cartoon to TV movie. It sparked a trend of female-led action cartoons and is still a beloved series to this day. Even the genesis of the series, while relatively simple, was unorthodox.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Collider

'Stranger Things' Has Lost Sight of What Made Hopper So Great

Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Stranger Things Season 4, Episodes 1-7.In the new season of Stranger Things, just about everything expands. There are more characters, more locations, and more of a willingness to dip into horror. It all serves the show well enough, making this fourth season the best since its debut. Yes, I am well aware that isn’t necessarily saying a whole lot following uneven prior seasons. Yes, what has been released thus far in this penultimate season is essentially seven feature-length movies that can often feel bloated. However, most of the central story works and the character dynamics of these scrappy kids grow, much like their hair, in some interesting ways. Unfortunately, there is still something that has remained the show’s biggest hindrance. It has only gotten worse through the seasons, proving to be its greatest narrative weakness.
TV SERIES
Collider

‘Stranger Things’ Season 4: Why Nancy and Steve Shouldn't Get Back Together

Editor's note: The below article contains spoilers for Season 4 of Stranger Things. For those who have already binged the nine-hour Season 4 Volume 1 of Stranger Things, you might have noticed something is going on with Nancy Wheeler (Natalia Dyer). After spending the past three seasons growing into a capable and ambitious reporter and independent young woman, the series seems to want to regress her growth. The series puts her long-distance relationship with Jonathan (Charlie Heaton) in turmoil and then quickly reintroduces Steve (Joe Keery) as a potential love interest. In reality, Nancy needs neither Jonathan nor Steve at this point in her life and is better moving forward to college completely single. In fact, the decision to continuously keep attaching Nancy to a romantic relationship is one that we are past. Early in Season 1, Nancy was essentially defined by her relationship or her desire to pursue a relationship with Steve and her friendship with Barb (Shannon Purser). But early on, she was already developing a nose for sniffing out the answer to mysteries.
TV SERIES
Collider

Here’s Everything 'Star Wars' We Learned During Lucasfilm's Panel at Celebration

Even though the Star Wars Celebration had exciting news for fans of other franchises like Indiana Jones and Willow, the focus of the event was, of course, a galaxy far, far away. With so much content regarding the franchise’s future, it’s easy to miss some things that were revealed on each panel. So check out all this information that we’ve compiled on the Lucasfilm panel regarding the future of Star Wars-related titles:
MOVIES
Collider

Someone’s Got to Lose the Streaming Wars, But Who?

For all intents and purposes, the Streaming Wars kicked off in 2007, when Netflix launched streaming video from its platform. As technology advanced and became increasingly affordable for the average household, the demise of Blockbuster Video in 2010 was proof-positive that the world had embraced streaming as the next evolution in home entertainment. New streaming sites, like Hulu in 2008, began popping up, some far more successful than others (Yahoo! View, we hardly knew ye), but Netflix would change the game again by launching its first foray into original programming, 2013's House of Cards. Serious contenders to the streaming throne, like Disney+, began to rise up around 2018, but Netflix was still the undisputed king of streaming.
NFL
Collider

How to Watch 'Pokémon: Hisuian Snow': Where Is the New Series Streaming?

When Pokémon Legends: Arceus landed on the Nintendo Switch in January 2022, it was a game-changer, quite literally. In terms of both gameplay and story, it broke the rules and did it with style, while retaining just enough friendly familiarity to draw players into the beautiful, harsh world of Hisui. Now, The Pokémon Company is changing the game again with Pokémon: Hisuian Snow, a three-episode miniseries set in the coldest regions of Hisui, following a young boy named Alec who makes a startling emotional connection with the ghost fox Pokémon Zorua. Here's how you can watch this brand-new show.
VIDEO GAMES
Collider

Why Nate Jacobs Is Gen Z's Tony Soprano

The Sopranos' Tony Soprano (James Gandolfini) and Euphoria’s Nate Jacobs (Jacob Elordi) have a lot of things in common despite the fact they are generations apart. Tony Soprano represented a form of masculinity going out of style in the '90s and early 2000s. However, in 2022 Nate Jacobs is taking up a very similar space of being unapologetically violent and morally corrupt.
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

10 Classic TV Shows That Never Got An Emmy Nomination

The Emmys are yearly awards that honor the very best of television. For more than 70 years, they have done a great job of recognizing genuine excellence (case in point: The Sopranos won 21 of them!) But there have also been some glaring snubs. We are talking about universally loved...
TV SHOWS

Comments / 0

Community Policy