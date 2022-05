Bernice Adams of Viburnum died Friday at the age of 99. The funeral service will be Wednesday afternoon at 1 at the Britton/Bennett Funeral Home in Steelville. Burial will be at the Old Dillard Cemetery. Visitation for Bernice Adams is Tuesday evening from 5 until 8 at the Britton/Bennett Funeral...

VIBURNUM, MO ・ 5 HOURS AGO