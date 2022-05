Actor Margaret Qualley and musician Jack Antonoff are engaged to be married, according to a source.People have reported that the couple are set to be wed after starting dating last summer and making their public debut as a couple at the AFI Awards Luncheon in March of this year. Qualley was spotted wearing a diamond ring on her wedding finger at Cannes Film Festival last week, where she was attending the premiere of her new film, Stars At Noon, which also features the actor Joe Alwyn. The film won the festival’s Grand Prix award. ...

