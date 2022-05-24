I-691 west in Southington reopens following crash

NORWICH, Conn. (WFSB) - One person is dead after a Norwich motorcycle crash. On May 29, at 7:12 p.m., the Norwich Fire Department was dispatched for a single motorcycle accident involving a telephone pole. A passing volunteer firefighter that noticed downed wires. He found the driver, called 911, then started...
WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) – A body was found in the Connecticut River in Wethersfield Monday morning. An individual called Wethersfield police around 9:30 a.m. to report the body, authorities said. “Wethersfield Officers, assisted by the Wethersfield Volunteer Fire Department and the Glastonbury Volunteer Fire Department recovered the body and...
MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - Troopers said that as of late Sunday night, they made dozens of DUI arrests and responded to nearly 5,000 calls for service over the Memorial Day Weekend. The Connecticut State Police revealed their traffic enforcement statistics. They had 4,895 calls for service, helped 419 motorists, responded...
Guilford, Conn. (WFSB) - A wrong-way driver on I-95 in Guilford resulted in the death of four people. According to the Department of Transportation (DOT), the accident was reported on Sunday at 3:05 a.m. Officials with Connecticut State Police (CSP) say the crash was the result of a wrong-way driver.
Bristol's Memorial Day Parade stepped off at 10 a.m. on Monday. Meteorologist Scot Haney said to expect 'golden sunshine' with temperatures near 90 degrees or slightly above. Here is his Monday mid-morning forecast. Eyewitness News Monday morning. Updated: 9 hours ago. Wendell Edwards and Scot Haney have the news and...
BROOKFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A person went missing in Candlewood Lake in Brookfield late Sunday night. Department of Energy and Environmental Protection officials confirmed to Channel 3 on Monday morning that the search turned into a recovery operation. They also said the swimmer was a 24-year-old man from Bristol. His...
JEWETT CITY, Conn. (WFSB) - A person was found under water in a man made pond at Ross Hill Campground. The Lisbon Fire Department and Ambulance, along with mutual aid partners, were dispatched for a water rescue just before 1 p.m. After more than two hours, the person was found.
MADISON, CT - (WFSB) - State police identified the victim of a deadly crash that happened on Interstate 95 in Madison on Sunday. Troopers said Aymeric Duprelatour, 49, of Niantic, swerved into the rear of a tractor trailer that had slowed down for a road closure. The crash occurred as...
GUILFORD, Ct. — Four people died early Sunday in Guilford, Connecticut, after a head-on collision involving a wrong-way driver, police confirmed. According to the Connecticut State Police, the crash occurred on southbound Interstate 95 at around 2:45 a.m., the Connecticut Post reported. Per the accident report, a Nissan Altima...
Emergency crews were dispatched to Ross Hill Campground in Lisbon on Sunday afternoon for a report that an adult male had not resurfaced while swimming in a pond. Divers were searching for the man for over two hours, Connecticut State Police said. The man was located and pronounced deceased. No...
CONNECTICUT. (WFSB) - The CT Rail Shore Line East has suspended services due to a tree fire. A tree caught on fire one mile west of Shaw’s Cove due to the storm. The storm loosened the tree and the tree made contact with a catenary wire. No one was...
MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - An arrest was made Sunday following a stabbing that turned out to be a case of domestic violence, according to police. Police did not identify the suspect; however, they said they were called to an address in the area of Camp and Colony streets. When they...
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WFSB) - A 30-year-old woman from Bridgeport died following a shooting on Saturday. Bridgeport Police responded to 40 Knoll Place after medics reported that a woman had died from gunshot wounds. The Detective Bureau Homicide Squad and the Identification Unit are investigating this shooting. Police have not released...
