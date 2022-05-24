Seasonal snow totals for Denver and Front Range communities

DENVER (KDVR) — Long, dry stretches of weather were bookends for a snowy start to 2022 in Denver, putting the city on track for a below-average seasonal snowfall total. Many places along Colorado’s Front Range saw a similar pattern, but big totals in January and February were enough to put some of them at or above average for the season.

Denver saw its first measurable snow of the 2021-2022 season on Dec. 10, ending a 232-day snowless streak – the second longest on record for the city. Then in April, only a trace of snow was recorded in Denver all month long, tying for fourth in the city’s least snowy Aprils. That month only had .06″ of precipitation overall, the third driest April ever for Denver.

To get a look at the season as it stands, FOX31 gathered snowfall totals for several communities in the Denver metro, northern Colorado, plus a spot in the mountains.

The snowfall totals are up to date through May 23. Monthly totals and seasonal averages have been compiled from the the National Weather Service’s NOWData site and the NWS Denver Seasonal Snowfall page .

Denver

Average seasonal snowfall total: 56.9″

Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Jan Feb Mar Apr May (1-23) Jun Season To Date 0.0″ 0.0″ 0.0″ T T 4.8″ 13.4″ 15.8″ 13.1″ T 2.3″ 49.4″

Boulder

Average seasonal snowfall total: 85.6″

Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Jan Feb Mar Apr May (1-23) Jun Season To Date 0.0″ 0.0″ 0.0″ 0.0″ 0.7″ 5.1″ 25.1″ 32.8″ 16.7 T 8.3″ 88.7″

Fort Collins

Average seasonal snowfall total: 49″

Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Jan Feb Mar Apr May (1-23) Jun Season To Date 0.0″ 0.0″ 0.0″ T 0.7″ 6.5″ 11.9″ 16.2″ 8.8″ 0.0″ T 44.1″

Greeley

Average seasonal snowfall total: 39″

Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Jan Feb Mar Apr May (1-23) Jun Season To Date 0.0″ 0.0″ 0.0″ 0.0″ 0.4″ 4.1″ 12.4″ 10.6″ 4.3″ 0.0″ T 31.8″

Longmont

Average seasonal snowfall total: 38.9″

Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Jan Feb Mar Apr May (1-23) Jun Season To Date 0.0″ 0.0″ 0.0″ T 0.1″ 0.0″ 16.7″ 16.3″ 4.1″ 0.0″ 1.7″ 38.9″

Loveland

Average seasonal snowfall total: 52.5″

Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Jan Feb Mar Apr May (1-23) Jun Season To Date 0.0″ 0.0″ 0.0″ T 0.2″ T 20.8″ 16.5″ 6.3″ T 0.8″ 44.6″

Wheat Ridge

Average seasonal snowfall total: 77.7″

Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Jan Feb Mar Apr May (1-23) Jun Season To Date 0.0″ 0.0″ 0.0″ 0.0″ 0.6″ 1.0″ 22.8″ 23.6″ 13.1″ T 5.5″ 66.6″

Winter Park

Average seasonal snowfall total: 224.8″

Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Jan Feb Mar Apr May (1-23) Jun Season To Date 0.0″ 0.0″ T 13.0″ 23.0″ 47.5″ 33.0″ 24.8″ 28.9″ 38.8″ 21.3″ 230.3″

Notes on weather data: The snow totals taken from the NOWData system can include preliminary data . The season average for Denver is based on multiple locations, as the official NWS measurement location in the city has moved twice since records began, today being Denver International Airport. For all other locations, the average is based on available historical data for that location.

