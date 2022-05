Even though Tesla has tried to internalize more of its components production and supply chains, in order to be less susceptible to shortages and global trends, it is still today heavily reliant on third party supplies. And just like most other automakers, Tesla too is experiencing shortages, one of which is not allowing it to ship vehicles that are otherwise fully assembled - they just need one part that’s currently unavailable, the ECU that is needed for the charging port.

CARS ・ 9 HOURS AGO