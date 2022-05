The Steelers addressed needs on their offensive line early in free agency by signing Mason Cole and James Daniels to play on the interior this season. They did not sign or draft any tackles, however, and that leaves Dan Moore on track to start at left tackle again this season. Moore was a fourth-round pick last year and got bumped up to the first team shortly before the start of the regular season.

