ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Willis Tower unveils $500 million makeover with updates to the Skydeck

By CBSChicago Team
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iDxXe_0fonJR4N00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18MUG2_0fonJR4N00
Willis Tower unveils $500 million makeover with updates to the Skydeck 00:57

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's been the tallest building in Chicago since it went up in the 1970's.

But on Monday, the Willis Tower is showing off its new makeover, celebrating its grand reopening with a ribbon cutting by Chicago Mayor Lightfoot.

It's all to show off its $500 million renovation. The five-year makeover of the 110-story building includes a five-level area with shops and restaurants.

The building was also updated to be more environmentally friendly, including a new rooftop public park that's also home to several bee colonies.

"We had a vision when we began to reimagine Willis Tower as more than just an office building, as a place that connected people. That would become a thriving, energetic hub of the neighborhood and the city," David Moore, Senior VP, EQ Office.

The Skydeck also got an update to thrill its millions of visitors each year. Next month, a permanent art installation will open a food hall opens in the summer and in the fall, a new restaurant opens.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Chicago

Crowds expected at Chicago beaches for Memorial Day

CHICAGO (CBS)-- If you are heading to a Chicago beach, you may want to claim your spot early. With temperatures in the high 80s and low 90s, crowds are expected.The Chicago Park District has been struggling to hire lifeguards for the season. Officials said there are enough lifeguards for the beaches, but there is still a shortage for the pools. You can swim when lifeguards are on duty from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.The Chicago Park District is offering some new incentives to try to get the spots filled.You can get a retention bonus of $500 for a seasonal lifeguard position. Lifeguards earn an hourly wage of nearly $16 an hour.Park district pools reopen in June. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Memorial Day commemorations in Chicago area

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Governor JB Pritzker will honor fallen service members during a Memorial Day commemorations in the Chicago area. Lightfoot will attend Chicago's 26th annual Memorial Day ceremony in Grant Park at 11 a.m.Pritzker will speak at the Memorial Day parade and ceremony in northwest suburban Mount Prospect. The ceremony begins at 9:45 a.m. at the Lions Park Veterans Memorial. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Memorial Day beachgoers in Chicago upset when booze is confiscated

CHICAGO (CBS) -- People also packed the city's beaches on this Memorial Day.CBS 2's Tim McNicholas reports beachgoers faced a lot of security when they got there as Chicago police confiscated several booze bottles as they were checking peoples' bags heading into North Avenue Beach.They're working to avoid a repeat of some of those chaotic gatherings that made headlines earlier this month. Two weeks ago, hundreds of kids spilled out of North Avenue Beach and started blocking traffic and even jumping off cars.In light of that, many people here today welcomed the heightened security. But not everyone was happy about...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CTA operating on holiday schedule

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The CTA is making some changes for this holiday week. Also service Monday, May 30 will run on a Sunday/holiday schedule. Officials also say to expect some delays through June 3. The CTA said a number of employees are out with COVID-19. Just Sunday the CTA told CBS 2 that Green Line service is temporarily suspended between Garfield and Cottage Grove. Shuttle bus and train service is available.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
CBS Chicago

Funeral held for Seandell Holliday, 16, killed in chaotic gathering at Millennium Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Mourners on Chicago's South Side wiped away tears Saturday at the funeral for the 16-year-old shot and killed in Millennium Park as city leaders search for ways to prevent more senseless gun violence. As people shuffled into the services, they said they went to remember a young man with big dreams whose life ended too soon. But they also went to share a message becuase they do not want to attend another teenager's funeral. Seandell Holliday's friends and family celebrated his life with not just memories but also melodies. It is fitting as Holliday was a drummer who hoped to...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago celebrates unofficial start to summer with event-packed weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Memorial Day Weekend is the unofficial start to summer, and this year Chicago is kicking off the season in style, hosting dozens of fun events, including a brand new musical festival downtown. CBS 2's Marissa Perlman stopped by Grant Park where Sueños Chicago was in full Swing Saturday with crowds, music and dancing. The all-new festival celebrates Latin Reggaton, and Saturday it had Grant Park packed with thousands of people for the beginning of the two-day festival. It also brought a huge security presence, and streets were closed off around the show. There were big headliners like J-Balvin and Ozuna, bringing...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Wreath-laying ceremony at Daley Plaza honors lives lost

CHICAGO (CBS) -- On this Memorial Day weekend, Chicago remembers those who died in service to our country in a special ceremony on Daley Plaza. Mayor Lori Lightfoot called it a privilege to honor heroes who put service above self. The ceremony began at 11 a.m. with The Presentation and Retiring of the Color, a march honoring the American flag. There were various wreaths honoring the nation as a whole, as well as prisoners of war. Several dignitaries and gold star families were present. The families are the spouses, children, parents, siblings and other loved ones of those who died in service to the nation. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Aurora honors fallen Marine with a block in her hometown dedicated in her name

CHICAGO (CBS) -- In west suburban Aurora Sunday, a fallen Marine was honored with a block in her hometown dedicated in her name. Seven years ago this month 23-year-old Marine Corporal Sara Medina died in action while on a humanitarian aid relief mission in central Nepal. Sunday her family and friends gathered for the street dedication ceremony. One wrote a poem in Medina's honor -- a gift to her and her family. The block named in Medina's honor is close to her childhood home. Her birthday, Nov. 27, has been designated Sara Medina Day in Aurora. Medina was also honored as part of the historic all-female grand marshals unit. 
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Mayor#The Skydeck 00 57 Chicago#Vp#Eq Office
CBS Chicago

Alderwoman Maria Hadden's office vandalized in Rogers Park

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Chicago police are investigating after Ald. Maria Hadden's office in the 49th Ward was vandalized. Surveillance cameras caught a man breaking the windows of her ward office near Morse and Greenview avenues in Rogers Park. Hadden said the man stole a chair from a coffee shop across the street and threw it at the window. She's taking it all in stride."Nothing personal. There's no damage to the ward office, other than this window, so we'll get it boarded up and fixed, and hopefully move on with the holiday," she said.No one is in custody, but Hadden said the video footage is clear. She expects police to find the suspect soon. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

MISSING: Kevin Atoji-Walker, 76, spotted at train station in Geneva

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are asking for helping locating a missing elderly man. Kevin Atoji-Walker, 76, was spotted at the train station in Geneva, Illinois, Saturday, according to the Chicago Police Department. He is about 6 feet, 1 inch tall and and weighs 190 pounds. Atoji-Walker has blue eyes and gray hair and a light complexion. Anyone with information on his location is asked to contact the Chicago Police Area 3 SVU at (312)744-8266.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Metra offering Memorial Day deal and expanding family fares program

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Metra is offering deals for Memorial Day and expanding its family fares program.For Monday, Metra is offering a $7 unlimited ride pass for all passengers.Starting Monday, Metra is expanding its family fares program with children 3 to 11 being able to ride the Metra for free with a paying adult. This offer runs through Labor Day,
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Complaints mount against Chicago's last Black bank: 'It's like the Flintstones'

CHICAGO (CBS/ProPublica) – It's a small bank situated on a tree-lined street on Chicago's South Side. GN Bank stands alone in Illinois as the last Black-owned bank in the state. It stands out for other reasons too. Customers are complaining about problems they're having with the bank. Some even fear losing their homes because of the bank's Stone-Age record-keeping system. Further, the bank is under a federal consent order that noted several deficiencies that need fixing fast.HOW GN BANK CAME TO BEGN Bank used to be called Illinois Service Federal Savings and Loan (ISF). It opened in 1934, offering mortgages, homeownership...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
CBS Chicago

Dramatic video of dog rescued from Lake Michigan

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A team effort to rescue a dog on Lake Michigan this weekend.A boater captured the heroic act on video. CBS 2's Shardaa Gray caught up with the person who saw the whole incident unfold.  Annie Ryzak never thought she'd see a dog in distress in Lake Michigan. "I wouldn't wish that on any dog owner." Ryzak said Sunday afternoon, she noticed something swimming in the water in the play pen near Ohio Street Beach. "It was in fact a dog and there were people starting to notice the situation on land," Ryzak said.The National Weather Service warned...
CBS Chicago

Maggie Daley Park climbing wall opens Friday

CHICAGO (CBS)--The climbing wall at Maggie Daley Park opens Friday. The 40-foot wall features 19,000 square feet of climbing space at the center of the park's skating ribbon.The wall can hold up to 100 climbers at a time. Tickets start at $15 and you can check in at the park field house. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Park District beaches to open for season Friday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The city's 22 beaches will officially open Friday for the 2022 season. This year's beach season runs through Monday, Sept. 5. "We're excited to welcome everyone back to Chicago's lakefront beaches, a backdrop to many summer experiences in Chicago," said Chicago Park District General Superintendent and Chief Executive Officer Rosa Escareño said in a news release. "We encourage all beach goers to prepare for their visit by learning basic water safety skills to respond accordingly in case of an emergency, and urge them to obey the flag system and only enter the water when lifeguards...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicagoans kick off Memorial Day weekend with music, mole, and mirth

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An exciting Memorial Day weekend is on tap for the Chicago area – with the Crosstown Classic at Guaranteed Rate Field, a Deftones concert at Northerly Island, the Sueños Music Festival in Grant Park, a Coldplay concert at Soldier Field, and the Mole de Mayo street festival in Pilsen – to name just a few events. As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported, this is all proof that despite some concerns about crime and safety in Chicago lately, Chicagoans are not about to stop coming out and having fun. Mole de Mayo got under way Friday on 18th...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chatham honors Mother Wade at her 80th birthday party

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A special birthday celebration was held for a staple of Chicago's Chatham community. Family, friends and local leaders gathered at Josephine's Southern Cooking to honor the restaurant's namesake, Mother Josephone Wade, on her 80th birthday. The day-long party started with brunch and continued into the evening with music and, of course, plenty of food. Wade said her thanks goes to God. She opened the restaurant more than 30 years ago and still gives jobs to people in the neighborhood and meals to those in need. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Dakotah Earley, culinary arts student critically wounded in Lincoln Park robbery, showing signs of improvement

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There is good news for Dakotah Earley, the 23-year-old culinary arts student who was shot and critically wounded in a robbery in Lincoln Park a few weeks ago. His mother shared photos showing him sitting up with some help in his hospital bed. It's a big accomplishment considering what he has gone through. She also shared a photo that shows Dakotah busy on a new cell phone he got for his birthday. His mom said the best part is shot got to hug her son. Earley was walking near Wayne and Webster around 3 a.m. on May 6 when he was shot three times for his cell phone and passcode. He has had several surgeries and spent days in a coma and on life support. Earley also lost part of his leg and part of his colon as a result of the shooting. A 19-year-old man who is also a suspect in several other armed robberies is charged with attempted murder and armed robbery in this case.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Man injured after scooter hit "baseball-sized" pothole in Chicago agrees to $600,000 settlement with city

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A pothole will cost the city of Chicago $600,000, after a man badly hurt in a fall while riding a scooter agreed to settle his lawsuit against the city.In June of 2019, Eloy Scheunemann hurt his knee falling off an electric scooter when he ran over a baseball-sized pothole near Wood and Iowa streets in West Town, and needed several surgeries.His attorneys said the city was notified about the pothole a week before the accident and failed to fix it."The most important thing is that nothing like this ever happens to anyone else's spouse, sibling, friend or loved one," said Scheunemann's attorney, Bryant Greening. "Here's hoping for a safe, injury-free summer for anyone who chooses to ride an electric scooter."The proposed $600,000 settlement with the city still must be approved by the City Council.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

2 people shot in alley on Near North Side

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Two people were shot in an alley on Chicago's Near North side. Police said a 39-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman were standing in an alley, in the 300 block of West Chicago Avenue just before 2:15 a.m., when shots were fired.  Police said the victims were shot from a distance. Both were taken to Northwestern Hospital in fair condition. No one is in custody.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
80K+
Followers
25K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy