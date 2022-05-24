ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plano, TX

Texas Olympic medalist blames H-E-B supplement for failed drug test

By Dan Carson
Chron.com
Chron.com
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Taekwondo martial artist Jaqueline Galloway claims multivitamins she purchased at a Central Market in Plano, Texas in 2019 led to her failing a drug test and losing her...

