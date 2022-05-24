ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Reported gas leak shuts down Bluebonnet Boulevard near Mall of La.

By WBRZ Staff
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBATON ROUGE - Crews have shut off a portion of Bluebonnet Boulevard near the Mall of...

Police investigating deadly overnight crash in Ascension Parish

PRAIRIEVILLE - A man died early Monday morning after his vehicle went into a ditch and flipped over. According to Louisiana State Police, the crash happened around 1:30 a.m. on Valentine Road. Police said the driver, 32-year-old Michael Wisecarver of Kenner, failed to make a curve and went off road....
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
Garbage collector loses leg after being pinned to vehicle by distracted driver

NEW ORLEANS - A garbage man lost his leg after a woman pinned him to his truck Monday morning. Louisiana State Police had to close down a stretch of River Road in Old Jefferson following the crash, according to WWLTV. The woman, who admitted to texting and driving just before the accident, reportedly tried to swerve at the last second but failed to avoid the man and his vehicle.
Two shot at Coursey Boulevard apartment Saturday morning

BATON ROUGE - Two people were shot Saturday morning at an apartment complex. The gunfire was reported after 9 a.m. on Coursey Boulevard just west of Stumberg Lane. Baton Rouge EMS said the victims’ injuries were serious but not life-threatening. Police were taping off one of the buildings at...
Firefighter treated for dehydration while responding to house fire

BATON ROUGE - A house fire that burned through a family home Monday morning and caused "significant damage" also led to a firefighter being treated for dehydration. According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, the blaze at 5656 Leighton was likely an electrical fire. When first responders arrived at the scene, flames were coming from the living room windows, where they burned through the ceiling and into the attic. They also spread into a hallway and one of the bedrooms, and the fire department says the rest of the home saw significant heat and smoke damage.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Man who broke into Baton Rouge woman's home, stole her dog, arrested in Assumption Parish

BATON ROUGE - A Napoleonville man was arrested by deputies Thursday for an outstanding warrant after a woman told police he broke into her house and stole her dog. According to an arrest warrant, 24-year-old Jacob Daigle broke into a woman's Baton Rouge home May 6. The woman told officers he came in through an unlocked window, snatched her dog and broke some small things before taking off.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Deputies shot man after fight between neighbors turned into gun battle

BATON ROUGE - A man was shot by deputies after trying to shoot his neighbor Sunday morning. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, deputies arrived to North Shamrock Drive around 9:20 a.m. Deputies said Marvin Paul was holding a revolver, and complied when deputies asked him to drop the gun and get on the ground.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Sunday AM Forecast: Enjoy the sunshine, some rain will be back next week

Plenty more sunshine on the way today. Today & Tonight: Waking up in the mid-60s again this morning. Daytime highs will get into the upper-80s today. We are expecting lots of sunshine but some clouds as the humidity starts to rise. Overnight temperatures will drop into the mid-60s, and we will see more clouds waking up on Monday morning. The air quality alert has been extended into Monday.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Saturday PM Forecast: More sunshine coming your way

Still plenty of sunshine expected this weekend. Tonight & Tomorrow: Another clear, sunny day. Temperatures topping out in the upper 80s with lower humidity. Sunday will be a near repeat of Saturday. We will be waking up to temperatures in the 60s again. Humidity begins to sneak back into the area. We are expecting lots of sunshine but some clouds as well. Mostly clear skies with temperatures in the upper 80s. The air quality alert has been extended into Sunday.
BATON ROUGE, LA

