Reported gas leak shuts down Bluebonnet Boulevard near Mall of La.

BATON ROUGE - A house fire that burned through a family home Monday morning and caused "significant damage" also led to a firefighter being treated for dehydration. According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, the blaze at 5656 Leighton was likely an electrical fire. When first responders arrived at the scene, flames were coming from the living room windows, where they burned through the ceiling and into the attic. They also spread into a hallway and one of the bedrooms, and the fire department says the rest of the home saw significant heat and smoke damage.

