Village of Pine Ridge pool will be closed for maintenance

June 1 is the kick-off date for the Friends of SoZo Kids $10,000 Matching Gift Campaign. All financial gifts donated between June 1-30 will be matched dollar for dollar through the generosity of an anonymous donor up to a maximum of $10,000. Funds raised from this Matching Gift Campaign will go toward purchasing 1,300 backpacks fully loaded with grade-specific school supplies to ensure SoZo Kids have what they need to be successful in the 2022-2023 school year. The fully loaded backpacks will be distributed to children living in poverty in the Ocala National Forest at the annual SoZo Kids Back-to-School Bash on Aug. 6.

