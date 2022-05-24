ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pine Ridge, FL

Village of Pine Ridge pool will be closed for maintenance

By Staff Report
villages-news.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Village of Pine Ridge pool will be...

Residents don’t need windmill and water tower

I strongly believe the replacement of the windmill and water tower at Brownwood Paddock Square should be paid for in full by the Developer. Otherwise, do not rebuild them at all. Residents don’t need them, so we should refuse to pay for them. Rosemary May. Village of Mallory Square.
THE VILLAGES, FL
Drivers urged to pay attention to lane shift in U.S. Hwy. 27/441 construction zone

Drivers are being urged to pay close attention to a major lane shift in the U.S. Hwy. 27/441 construction zone in Lady Lake. The northbound lanes have shifted to a newly constructed roadway from Lake Ella Road to East Lakeview Street. The shift relocates traffic onto nearly two miles of newly paved roadway and will allow the contractor to work on the next phase of construction by opening the work zone area.
LADY LAKE, FL
Morse Boulevard isn’t the only unsafe roadway in The Villages

I have been reading the articles discussing traffic safety on Morse Boulevard and wondering why others haven’t submitted issues concerning other areas throughout The Villages. This is my input: In November 2021, I was T-boned by an SUV while driving my cart in the cart lane on Pinellas Place.
THE VILLAGES, FL
Village of Belle Aire woman sentenced on DUI after crash in roundabout

A 22-year-old from the Village of Belle Aire will lose her driver’s license after a crash earlier this month in a roundabout. Christina Bacon pleaded guilty last week in Sumter County Court to charges of hit and run and driving under the influence. She will lose her driver’s license for six months, has been placed on probation for one year and was ordered to perform 50 hours of community service.
WILDWOOD, FL
#Moyer Recreation Center
Police need to enforce speed limit on cars and golf carts

As the community continues to grow, which obviously is adding more golf carts as well as motor vehicle to the roads, I suggest that law enforcement begin to enforce the speed of motor vehicles and golf cars and there needs to be laws enacted requiring mandatory insurance, and mandatory seat belt usage.
Puc Puggy DAR chapter awards scholarship to Wildwood senior

Wildwood Middle High School senior James Palermo was recently awarded a $1,500 scholarship by the Puc Puggy Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution. The scholarship will go towards his continued music education at the Central College of Florida. Based on his application, Palermo demonstrated outstanding musical...
WILDWOOD, FL
Deborah Ann “Debby” Marshall

Deborah Ann “Debby” Marshall, 63, passed away on May 22, 2022 in Summerfield, Florida. She was born on April 25, 1959 in New York City, NY, daughter of Franklyn and Margaret (Norris) Marshall. She moved with her family to a farm in Antwerp, NY the summer of 1976. She worked as hard as her brothers on the family farm.
SUMMERFIELD, FL
Villager arrested after smoking Corvette breaks down along Interstate 75

A Villager was arrested after her smoking Corvette broke down along Interstate 75. Nancy Banville, 55, of the Village of Fenney, was spotted at about 8 p.m. Thursday near Mile Market 330 where her yellow Corvette was parked in the northbound outside center lane, according to an arrest report from the Florida Highway Patrol. She was leaning against a guardrail and had “ as strong odor of an alcoholic beverage,” the report said.
WILDWOOD, FL
Patricia Ellen Gill

Patricia Ellen Gill, 78, of Summerfield passed away on Sunday, May 22, 2022, at Ocala Regional Medical Center in Ocala. Patricia Ellen Gill was a native of Savannah, Georgia and moved to this area from Sarasota, FL in 1972. Mrs. Gill was a retired Realtor. She was a former member of the Women’s Club, and the Garden Club, she was also an accomplished Arena Polo Player.
SUMMERFIELD, FL
Friends of SoZo Kids launches $10,000 matching gift campaign

June 1 is the kick-off date for the Friends of SoZo Kids $10,000 Matching Gift Campaign. All financial gifts donated between June 1-30 will be matched dollar for dollar through the generosity of an anonymous donor up to a maximum of $10,000. Funds raised from this Matching Gift Campaign will go toward purchasing 1,300 backpacks fully loaded with grade-specific school supplies to ensure SoZo Kids have what they need to be successful in the 2022-2023 school year. The fully loaded backpacks will be distributed to children living in poverty in the Ocala National Forest at the annual SoZo Kids Back-to-School Bash on Aug. 6.
THE VILLAGES, FL
Villager sentenced after pointing gun at neighbor in golf cart

A Villager has been sentenced after pointing a gun at his neighbor who was driving a golf cart. Carl Joseph Iannazzo, 66, had been arrested March 7, 2021 after pointing a Ruger .380-caliber LCP at the chest and stomach of his neighbor from the Rhett Villas in the Village of Monarch Grove.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
Nora Jean Vollendorf

Nora Jean Vollendorf, 91, of the Villages of Florida, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospice Facility in Edgewood, KY. She was born August 6, 1930 in Liberty County, TN to the late Oscar and Bonnie Malone. Nora enjoyed living in the Florida and spending time with friends and family at the Villages. She also enjoyed bowling, golfing and playing mahjong games.
THE VILLAGES, FL
Hellen Kay Meehan

Hellen Kay Meehan, 85, The Villages, Florida passed away on Friday, May 6, 2022 at Mission Oaks Memory Care facility in Oxford, FL following a lengthy illness. Hellen was a native of Missoula, Montana. She was born on June 14, 1936 and attended high school in Missoula, where she graduated in 1953. Hellen attended Kinman Business College in Spokane, Washington where she graduated in Business Studies and English. Following College, Hellen worked for the FBI in Seattle for a number of years before moving to San Francisco where she pursued a career as a free lance Court Reporter. During this time, Hellen acted as Recorder for the city of Tiburon, California.
THE VILLAGES, FL

