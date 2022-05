The $1 billion-plus Surfside collapse settlement was filed late Friday, revealing more than two dozen contributors to the victims of the tragedy. The largest sum, $517.5 million, will come from Securitas, the security firm for Champlain Towers South, followed by about $400 million combined from the insurers for the development team of Eighty Seven Park, the condo project next door.

SURFSIDE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO