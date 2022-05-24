ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Detectives ask public for help in finding whoever killed Morey Pelton

By Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com
eastidahonews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBONNEVILLE COUNTY — It’s been over a week since a Jefferson County man’s body was found at a rest area and detectives are pleading with the public for help in finding the killer. Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies...

www.eastidahonews.com

Guest
6d ago

this is heart breaking. everyone is saying it had to be someone from out of state. but with the location I do not think it was. Someone has to have seen or heard something. Please say something.

