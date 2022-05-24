Wichita man sentenced for woman’s death from 2020

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is looking into an officer-involved shooting that left a man dead and a woman injured in rural Saline County. Authorities said the incident happened around 10:20 p.m. Friday on South Holmes Road, southeast of the Salina area, and involved deputies with the Saline County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies went to the home to serve an arrest warrant out of Barton County, and they were met by an armed man on the front porch. He refused commands by the deputies and drew his handgun. One deputy fired several times and struck the man, who was then pronounced dead at the scene.

SALINE COUNTY, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO