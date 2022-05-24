ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Wichita man sentenced for woman’s death from 2020

classiccountry1070.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article50-year-old Robert Bruce Mans Jr., of Wichita, was sentenced for a woman’s death from 2020. He pled guilty on April 18. Mans was sentenced to 228 months on one count of voluntary manslaughter...

www.classiccountry1070.com

Comments / 0

Related
classiccountry1070.com

Two teens killed in northeast Wichita disturbance

Police said a disturbance at a graduation party led to a shooting that killed a 17-year-old boy, and a 15-year-old girl was struck by a car as she was running from the scene, and she later died at a hospital. Police said a fight broke out between two groups of...
WICHITA, KS
classiccountry1070.com

One Dead in Officer Involved Shooting in Saline County

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is looking into an officer-involved shooting that left a man dead and a woman injured in rural Saline County. Authorities said the incident happened around 10:20 p.m. Friday on South Holmes Road, southeast of the Salina area, and involved deputies with the Saline County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies went to the home to serve an arrest warrant out of Barton County, and they were met by an armed man on the front porch. He refused commands by the deputies and drew his handgun. One deputy fired several times and struck the man, who was then pronounced dead at the scene.
SALINE COUNTY, KS
classiccountry1070.com

Wichita Riverfest loses about $4,000 in button scam

Officials with Wichita Festivals, Inc said Friday that the annual Riverfest event is the victim of a scam that resulted in the loss of about $4,000 worth of admission buttons. Riverfest organizers said they were contacted by three groups in April and May, claiming they represented two businesses and they wanted to buy buttons for their employees. They purchased 435 buttons using stolen personal checks that had been “washed” to alter the amounts written on the checks.
WICHITA, KS
classiccountry1070.com

Rose Hill School District Issues Statement Following Last Week’s Amber Alert

UPDATE: The Rose Hill School District has announced new safety measures after an incident where a five-year-old boy was taken from a daycare facility by his non-custodial parents. In a letter to parents, the school district said it would begin new practices:. •​Second layer identification verification including photo ID and...
ROSE HILL, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wichita, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Wichita, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
classiccountry1070.com

Summer begins for Wichita swimming pools

Memorial Day is opening day for the six public swimming pools in Wichita. The Aley, College Hill, Harvest, McAfee, Minisa and Orchard pools will be open Monday through Thursday from 1 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. There will be a break at 5:15 with the pools reopening at 6:30. The pools will be open from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
WICHITA, KS
classiccountry1070.com

$11.5 Million in Grants Awarded to 17 Railroad Improvement Projects in Kansas

Governor Kelly and Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz announced that the State is giving $11.5 million in grants to advance 17 railroad improvement projects across Kansas. The projects – the majority of which are in West and South Kansas – will be funded through the Kansas Department of Transportation’s State Rail Service Improvement Fund (SRSIF).
KANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy