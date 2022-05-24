Revere dog who was chained up on Short Beach gets second shot at life

(Massachusetts State Police)

REVERE, Mass. — A pit bull who was abandoned and chained to a steel rod on Short Beach in Revere last year is getting a second chance at life.

The dog was left on the beach in September, in an area that is submerged during high tide. The rod he was chained to was attached to a metal rock, ensuring the dog couldn’t escape. The pup was finally rescued after Good Samaritans called police, worried the tide was coming in.

The pit bull’s owner, Elias Pacheco-Osario, was arrested shortly after and told police he abandoned the dog because he didn’t want to keep him anymore.

State Police Trooper Carlo Mastromattei and fellow Troopers took the pit bull mix to a local shelter, Sweet Paws Rescue, where life began to turn around for the pup.

While receiving plenty of love and attention from the staff there, Bobby Shannon found the dog and the two immediately connected.

Bobby adopted the pup and named him after the Egyptian god, “Horus,” who was said to hold the sun in his right eye and the moon in his left.

“He had a rough start to his life but is doing amazing now,” Bobby said. “He is very smart, doing well with his training, and loves hikes.”

Despite finding Horus on his worst day, State Police are confident his best days are ahead.

Horus even stopped by the Revere Barracks to thank the Troopers who saved him.

