ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston 25 News WFXT

Revere dog who was chained up on Short Beach gets second shot at life

By Boston25News.com Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06M0D9_0fonGIyl00
(Massachusetts State Police)

REVERE, Mass. — A pit bull who was abandoned and chained to a steel rod on Short Beach in Revere last year is getting a second chance at life.

The dog was left on the beach in September, in an area that is submerged during high tide. The rod he was chained to was attached to a metal rock, ensuring the dog couldn’t escape. The pup was finally rescued after Good Samaritans called police, worried the tide was coming in.

The pit bull’s owner, Elias Pacheco-Osario, was arrested shortly after and told police he abandoned the dog because he didn’t want to keep him anymore.

State Police Trooper Carlo Mastromattei and fellow Troopers took the pit bull mix to a local shelter, Sweet Paws Rescue, where life began to turn around for the pup.

While receiving plenty of love and attention from the staff there, Bobby Shannon found the dog and the two immediately connected.

Bobby adopted the pup and named him after the Egyptian god, “Horus,” who was said to hold the sun in his right eye and the moon in his left.

“He had a rough start to his life but is doing amazing now,” Bobby said. “He is very smart, doing well with his training, and loves hikes.”

Despite finding Horus on his worst day, State Police are confident his best days are ahead.

Horus even stopped by the Revere Barracks to thank the Troopers who saved him.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

Related
WMUR.com

Hampton Beach quiet after two weekends of rowdy crowds, arrests

HAMPTON, N.H. — It was a calmer weekend at Hampton Beach compared to the last couple of weekends. Police responded to large rowdy crowds with riot gear and made over 40 arrests total over the last two weekends. It was a more peaceful scene Sunday afternoon and through sunset.
HAMPTON, NH
theweektoday.com

Photos: Yellow ducks race for a cause

Yellow ducks were on the move Sunday, tumbling over the falls before floating downstream toward the finish line. The ducky racers were in it for a good cause: supporting the Friends of the Wareham Free Library. This was the first year the Friends held the event since the beginning of...
WAREHAM, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Worcester police searching for hit-and-run driver

WORCESTER, Mass. — Authorities are searching for a driver that hit a 62-year-old man and drove away early Monday morning. The crash happened just before 2:00 a.m. on Main Street. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital with serious injuries. Police are looking for a dark colored Audi...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Chained Up#Boston#Animals#Pets#Troopers#Egyptian#State Police#The Revere Barracks#Twitter
WCVB

Massachusetts officials call for peaceful summer season after violence on popular beaches

BOSTON — Massachusetts law enforcement officials and clergy members prayed for peace on Sunday after recent violent incidents at popular beaches in the Greater Boston area. Those officials and clergy members gathered on Carson Beach, where five people — including two juveniles — were arrested last Saturday on charges that included disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, interfering with a police officer and possession of fireworks.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

SUV slams into Mattapan library

BOSTON (WHDH) - Neighbors said they were concerned after an SUV slammed through a bus stop and into the wall of the Mattapan library branch Sunday. Officers responding to reports of a crash found the car had sped through the intersection of Blue Hill Avenue and Walk Hill Street and crashed through the bus stop on Blue Hill Avenue before hitting the library. One person was taken to the hospital, officials said.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Massachusetts woman seriously injured after falling while hiking in New Hampshire

A Massachusetts woman was seriously injured after she fell 20 feet while hiking in New Hampshire on Sunday, officials said. Emergency crews responding to a report of an injured hiker at Monadnock State Park around 12 p.m. found a woman who had lost consciousness for a “significant amount of time” as a result of a fall in the area of the White Dot Trail, according to New Hampshire Fish and Game.
NEWTON, NH
whdh.com

WATCH: Fox freed from Beverly sewer grate

BEVERLY, MASS. (WHDH) - A fox found itself in a slippery situation as it was freed from a Beverly sewer grate with the help of a neighbor’s olive oil and soap. This is not the first time a fox has been found in this predicament in this neighborhood. “I...
BEVERLY, MA
quincyquarry.com

Quincy’s Crabtree Lane in Squantum terrorized by Dot Rats? #quincypolice

Quincy’s Crabtree Lane in Squantum terrorized by Dot Rats?. – News about Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News. Quincy’s Crabtree Lane in Squantum terrorized by Dot Rats earlier this week?. The ever-increasingly mean streets of Quincy appear to only be becoming even more dangerous. In any event as...
QUINCY, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Firefighters battle four-alarm fire at old mill building in Taunton

TAUNTON, Mass. — An old Taunton mill building caught fire early Saturday morning, working its way up to a 4-alarm fire. The fire started around 4 a.m. Saturday inside the 29,000-square-foot mill building that was built in 1900 on Spring Lane. Fire officials told Boston 25 News the building used to be a music studio in town but has since been turned into apartments and small businesses.
nbcboston.com

Cyclist Finds Man's Body Near Rail Trail in Danvers

A cyclist called 911 early Saturday morning after coming across an "unresponsive male" near the rail trail in Danvers, Massachusetts, police said. The Danvers police and fire departments, as well as paramedics, responded to the scene near Coolidge Road just before 7 a.m. and determined the man was dead. The...
Wilmington Apple

24-Year-Old Wilmington Man Killed In Billerica Car Crash

BILLERICA, MA — 24-year-old Wilmington resident Charles Minghella, a 2016 WHS graduate, passed away from injuries suffered from a motor vehicle crash in Billerica on Thursday. According to the Billerica Police Department, Minghella was involved in a two-car head-on collision at approximately10:30pm in the vicinity of 570 Boston Road,...
Boston 25 News WFXT

Dozens gathered for Saugus’ Memorial Day Parade

SAUGUS, Mass. — Dozens of people lined the streets in Saugus for the Memorial Day parade Saturday. Lots of people were excited about the celebration since this was the first parade since 2019 because of the pandemic. One man, who’s a Vietnam veteran, says it’s important to come out...
SAUGUS, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
98K+
Followers
108K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy