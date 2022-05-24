Erin Napier, of HGTV’s ‘Home Town,’ spotted in Gulfport-Biloxi airport

The star of HGTV’s “Home Town,” Erin Napier, was spotted flying through Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport this week.

Napier lives in Laurel with her husband Ben. The show is based there.

“A shared love of simple, Southern living and revitalizing historic properties keeps Ben and Erin Napier busy in their hometown of Laurel, Miss,” reads the description of “Home Town” on Google. The show “follows the couple as they renovate turn-of-the-century homes for first-time buyers, young families, and adults wishing to live closer to grandchildren.”

Napier has been doing media rounds promoting her new book, “ The Lantern House ,” a children’s book inspired by her work in home preservation and restoration.

“It was a story I had been waiting to tell,” Napier said on “ Good Morning America ” of her new book that she was inspired to write after she had children. “I wanted to give something to our girls that would explain why it is that we care about what we care about, why does the preservation of old homes matter.”

The airport posted a picture of Napier in Gulfport.