Tiger Woods took a mass bath in Augusta, last April. 408 days after his serious car accident, which caused an open fracture of the tibia and fibula in his right leg, the winner of 15 majors miraculously returned. He had been seen before, in December, at the PNC Championship in Orlando, along with his son, but competing in a big seemed like a special category port.

AUGUSTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO