Denver, CO

FBI: Colorado has high share of public shootings

By DJ Summers
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BnTWh_0fonFKi000

DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado has an oversized share of a spiking national number of public shootings, according to a new report from the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation .

The FBI defines an “active shooter incident” as “one or more individuals actively engaged in killing or attempting to kill people in a populated area.”

School shootings spiking in 2020s: A state-by-state count

These events match Boulder’s King Soopers shooting. Shootings involving self-defense, gang or drug violence, residential disputes, controlled barricade/hostage situations or crossfire as a byproduct of another ongoing criminal act are not included in the FBI’s definition.

Nationally, there were 61 such shootings in 2021, which is more than 50% above the year before and twice as many as any pre-pandemic year.

The number and rate of active shooter incidents rose sharply in the early 2020s after rising slowly through the century’s first two decades. The nation didn’t have more than 20 in any given year throughout the 2000s. During the 2010s, the highest amount was 31 incidents in 2017.

Colorado claims a disproportionate share of active shooter incidents. Between 2000 and 2019, the nation’s 20th most populated state experienced 13 of these shootings, the country’s seventh-highest total.

Guns the leading cause of death for children, teens

Other states with higher populations lead the rankings for shootings. California, Texas, Florida, Pennsylvania, Ohio and Washington top the list above Colorado.

Colorado has had one or two of these shootings at least every other year since 2006. It had one each year in 2006, 2007, 2009, 2012, 2013, 2019 and 2021. It had two a year in 2010, 2015 and 2017.

Dan Mckay
6d ago

Colo. is a state of high mental Illness, starting with the queen gov

