Ohio part of Ford’s $19 million false advertising settlement

By David Rees
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 6 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio is among dozens of states to settle with Ford in a false advertising lawsuit.

The lawsuit, filed by 41 state attorneys general, stated Ford misrepresented the fuel economy of its 2013 and 2014 C-Max hybrids and the payload capacity of its 2011-2014 Super Duty pickup trucks, according to a release from Ohio Attorney General David Yost.

According to the settlement, Ford misrepresented the real-world fuel economy for the C-Max, the distance the hybrid could drive on one tank of gas, and claimed driving style would not impact fuel economy.

The release from Yost’s office states:

Ford ran a series of ads that were narrated like an Olympic sporting event and falsely depicted the C-Max as having better fuel economy and driving performance than the Toyota Prius. In fact, the company twice had to lower the C-Max’s fuel economy ranking from 47 mpg in the city and highway to 42 mpg/city and 37 mpg/highway.

Furthermore, Ford claimed “Best-in-Class” payload capacity for its F-250, F-350 and F-450 models, a Super Duty pickup line that caters to consumers who haul and tow heavy loads.

Before calculating the maximum payload, Ford stripped the pickup of standard items – a spare wheel, tire and jack; center flow console (replacing it with a mini-console); and radio – in order to increase the payload capacity by roughly 40 pounds.

Although Ford advertised the Best-in-Class payload as available to all consumers, only fleet purchasers could order trucks equipped to achieve the advertised payload capacity. Individual consumers could not buy a Super Duty pickup that realized Ford’s Best-in-Class payload claims.

The settlement means moving forward Ford cannot make false or misleading advertising claims about fuel economy and payload capacity.

