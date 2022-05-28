ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch 'Kickoff to a Long Island Summer,' your guide to fun in the sun

 1 day ago

We're helping you start the season this weekend with our special "Kickoff to a Long Island Summer," now in its ninth year.

Eyewitness News anchors David Novarro, Sandra Bookman and Brittany Bell will be at the Bethpage Air Show at Jones Beach on Saturday for all the high-flying stunts. Plus, get ready to experience the thrill of taking a leap with the Golden Knights aviation team.

In our special, we'll have tips on what to do on Long Island all summer long.

Did you know the oldest working cattle ranch in the country is right here on Long Island? We'll take you there and introduce you to the people who have helped keep it going after all these years.

Head out on the water and unwind at a winery. We also check out underwater adventures for kids and spend time with sea life. There's something for everyone.

Buckle up or grab a ticket. We look at the best ways to get here during the busy summer season.

Visit abc7ny.com/airshow for more coverage of the Bethpage Air Show.

Ryan Field takes the plunge with the U.S. Army parachute team , The Golden Knights.

The Independent

The Englishman and his folding bike set on revolutionising how New Yorkers roll

How do you make a bicycle disappear?It’s a magic trick I witnessed recently on the East River Ferry, performed by Will Butler-Adams, head of the folding bike company, Brompton. A few origami-like folds and 30 seconds later, his bike was reduced to a third of its size and tucked behind a bench on the top deck. As we took in views of the Brooklyn Bridge and Manhattan skyline, a security guard corralled other cyclists onboard - and their un-foldy bikes - onto the covered lower deck.“It’s like the Swiss Army penknife,” Butler-Adams says. “It’s hidden and then when...
