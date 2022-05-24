ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Woman arrested after laying in roadway with baby on top of her

By Stacie Richard
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Baton Rouge Police Department responded to the 8300 block of Florida Boulevard regarding a woman laying in the roadway with a small baby on top of her....

Reed Preston
6d ago

it appears to be more of a mental health issue, not to be incarcerated, Sounds like she needs a doctor, not incarceration.

Delia Faye Thornton
5d ago

This young lady doesn’t need to be in jail . She needs help. Mental help. She obviously is in need of a doctor to check her out. And give her treatment to bring her back to a healthy state of mind. I’m sure her actions were calling for help. Not knowing she was causing harm. Lord help this young lady and her child to get in a safe and healthy lifestyle. Jail isn’t the way to help those with mental health issue. But it seems folks think it’s the way to treat mental health. But it’s not the right way. So many folks are in jail and needs mental help. They no it but not getting them the right help

Hank2
5d ago

She needs mental health but the baby is the most important here. The baby needs a safe, loving home. I’m glad she was arrested because that’s the first step for anything to happen.

#Police#Ems
