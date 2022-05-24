Woman arrested after laying in roadway with baby on top of her

Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed in Early Morning Single-Vehicle Crash on LA 182. Louisiana – On May 28, 2022, shortly after 2:00 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop C was notified of a single-vehicle fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 182 near Morristown Street. Bryan Lombas, 29, of Marrero, Louisiana, was killed in the crash. According to preliminary investigations, Lombas was driving east on LA Hwy 182 in a 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe. For reasons still under investigation, Lombas traveled off the roadway to the right while in a left curve. He attempted to regain control of the Chevrolet by steering left, but overcorrected, causing the vehicle to rotate, cross the centerline, and exit to the left. The Chevrolet then flipped over and collided with nearby parked vehicles before coming to a stop on its roof.

MARRERO, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO