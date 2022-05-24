ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Hazardous materials leak closes both lanes on Bluebonnet Blvd.

By WAFB Staff
WAFB
WAFB
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A significant hazardous materials leak has caused both lanes to...

www.wafb.com

Comments / 1

Related
WAFB

Plaquemine Ferry users react to plans for new bridge

PLAQUEMINE, La. (WAFB) - Many folks on the Plaquemine Ferry Friday are hopeful that one day they will have a new bridge to cross the river. Crossing the Mississippi River is part of the daily routine for many people in the Capital Area. “Traffic is bad,” said one rider, Clyde...
PLAQUEMINE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Traffic
Baton Rouge, LA
Traffic
Local
Louisiana Government
Baton Rouge, LA
Government
City
Baton Rouge, LA
WAFB

La. officials announce 3 potential sites of new Mississippi River Bridge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Multiple different potential routes for a new Mississippi River bridge in metro Baton Rouge were whittled down to just three on Friday, May 27. All three possibilities start on LA 1 before crossing the river to connect to LA 30 in Iberville Parish. State officials say input from the public was vital in their decision about the final three possibilities. Further studies will be conducted to determine which plan will ultimately be used.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Drive-thru meals to be distributed throughout June in GBR

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Child Nutrition Service of the Diocese of Baton Rouge will have drive-thru meals to distribute throughout the month of June. The drive-thru meal service will be provided at all sites but walk-up service will be available. Everyone should maintain proper social distancing. At...
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hazardous Materials#The Leak#St George#Blue Cross Pkwy
WAFB

Apartment complex catches fire twice, BRFD investigating

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Baton Rouge Fire Department are investigating after an apartment complex caught fire twice over the weekend. The first fire happened at a fourplex located in the 2400 block of Mason Avenue, not far from Scenic Highway, around 9 p.m. Saturday, May 28.
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
WAFB

Grab and go student meals available in June

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Starting Wednesday, June 1, the Child Nutrition Service of the Diocese of Baton Rouge will distribute free grab-and-go meals to students from 9-11 a.m. at various sites throughout the area. According to the Diocese of Baton Rouge, each student will receive a package containing five...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Annual Blessing of the Boats comes through

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Dozens of boaters and paddlers lined up along the edge of False River to receive a special blessing. This tradition includes the playing of taps, a moment of silence for fallen soldiers, and a wreath-laying ceremony. Residents, like Ethel Kalvert, say this is the perfect...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

WAFB

25K+
Followers
15K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.

 https://www.wafb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy