Venice, FL

'The Wind in the Willows' is a story that will warm your heart

By Staff Writer
The Daily Sun
The Daily Sun
 6 days ago

Venice Theatre is delighted to offer the whimsical family-friendly musical, "The Wind in the Willow" through May 29.

In the words of the Chicago Sun-Times, "Douglas Post has crafted a poetic, deeply intelligent, and hilariously funny script with lyrics to match. He has also composed a magical and eclectic score that runs the gamut from haunting English ballads and rippling reggae to tongue-in-cheek punk and lilting Latin congas."

Produced at over 200 theaters across the country, "The Wind in the Willows" tells Kenneth Grahame's story of the friendship of the good-hearted Water Rat, the shy and curious Mole, and the sensible Badger. What tests that friendship are the antics of Mr. Toad, a wily and impulsive animal given to sudden crazes such as stealing motor cars and driving them recklessly around the countryside. Their task is to save Toad from himself and then rescue the magnificent Toad Hall from the devious weasels, ferrets and stoats.

Venice Theatre's multi-generational cast features children, teens and adults working together under the direction of Kelly Duyn.

Nancy Menaldi-Scanlon who stars as Toad says, "Audiences should come to see this show because there's a great deal of energy in the production, there's delightful music, and it's a story that will just warm your heart."

The Daily Sun

The Daily Sun

