ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

What are the signs of a stroke? Here’s what you should know

By Dawn Baumgartner Vaughan
The News & Observer
The News & Observer
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Dko3k_0fonClWY00

North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein had a minor stroke on Monday night. When he announced it in a Twitter thread on Tuesday, he said his wife, Anna, is his hero “for recognizing that something was wrong and insisting that I go to the hospital.”

Stein, who was recovering in the hospital on Tuesday, said he had a procedure to remove a blood clot. He praised his wife’s response and said he was “so grateful” she knew the signs, then linked to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website that tells more about the signs of a stroke and what to do.

The first thing to know is that every minute counts, and to call 9-1-1 if you are having any signs of a stroke, the CDC says.

The American Stroke Association reports that stroke is the No. 5 leading cause of death in the United States and is a disease that occurs when a “blood vessel that carries oxygen and nutrients to the brain is either blocked by a clot or bursts.”

Here’s what the CDC says are signs of having a stroke, for women and men:

▪ Sudden numbness or weakness in the face, arm or leg, especially on one side of the body.

▪ Sudden confusion, trouble speaking or difficulty understanding speech.

▪ Sudden trouble seeing in one or both eyes.

▪ Sudden trouble walking, dizziness, loss of balance, or lack of coordination.

▪ Sudden severe headache with no known cause.

The CDC promotes its guidance for how to respond to a stroke with the acronym F.A.S.T., because treatments that work best are only available if the response is within three hours of the initial symptoms.

F.A.S.T. stands for Face, Arms, Speech and Time, with recommendations for what to do:

“Face: Ask the person to smile. Does one side of the face droop?

Arms: Ask the person to raise both arms. Does one arm drift downward?

Speech: Ask the person to repeat a simple phrase. Is the speech slurred or strange?

Time: If you see any of these signs, call 9-1-1 right away.”

The CDC also advises not to drive to the hospital, but to call 9-1-1 immediately so medical personnel can begin treatment in an ambulance on the way.

For more North Carolina government and politics news, listen to the Under the Dome politics podcast from The News & Observer and the NC Insider. You can find it at https://campsite.bio/underthedome or wherever you get your podcasts.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Stein
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Women And Men#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Stroke
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
The News & Observer

The News & Observer

Raleigh, NC
2K+
Followers
524
Post
319K+
Views
ABOUT

The News & Observer is widely regarded as one of the nation's best regional newspapers and places a strong emphasis on investigative reporting and watchdog journalism. In 1996, the paper was awarded the Pulitzer Prize Gold Medal for Public Service for its work showing how commercial hog farms were affecting the environment and economy in Eastern North Carolina. A company with deep roots in the Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill area, also known as the Triangle, the team that produces The News & Observer also staffs The Durham Herald-Sun and The N.C. Insider — a daily state government email newsletter product. The company launched nando.net, one of the nation’s first internet service providers, in 1994, and today is home to newsobserver.com.

 https://www.newsobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy