What are the signs of a stroke? Here’s what you should know

North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein had a minor stroke on Monday night. When he announced it in a Twitter thread on Tuesday, he said his wife, Anna, is his hero “for recognizing that something was wrong and insisting that I go to the hospital.”

Stein, who was recovering in the hospital on Tuesday, said he had a procedure to remove a blood clot. He praised his wife’s response and said he was “so grateful” she knew the signs, then linked to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website that tells more about the signs of a stroke and what to do.

The first thing to know is that every minute counts, and to call 9-1-1 if you are having any signs of a stroke, the CDC says.

The American Stroke Association reports that stroke is the No. 5 leading cause of death in the United States and is a disease that occurs when a “blood vessel that carries oxygen and nutrients to the brain is either blocked by a clot or bursts.”

Here’s what the CDC says are signs of having a stroke, for women and men:

▪ Sudden numbness or weakness in the face, arm or leg, especially on one side of the body.

▪ Sudden confusion, trouble speaking or difficulty understanding speech.

▪ Sudden trouble seeing in one or both eyes.

▪ Sudden trouble walking, dizziness, loss of balance, or lack of coordination.

▪ Sudden severe headache with no known cause.

The CDC promotes its guidance for how to respond to a stroke with the acronym F.A.S.T., because treatments that work best are only available if the response is within three hours of the initial symptoms.

F.A.S.T. stands for Face, Arms, Speech and Time, with recommendations for what to do:

“Face: Ask the person to smile. Does one side of the face droop?

Arms: Ask the person to raise both arms. Does one arm drift downward?

Speech: Ask the person to repeat a simple phrase. Is the speech slurred or strange?

Time: If you see any of these signs, call 9-1-1 right away.”

The CDC also advises not to drive to the hospital, but to call 9-1-1 immediately so medical personnel can begin treatment in an ambulance on the way.

