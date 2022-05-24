Group Fight Breaks Out In Alexandria: Police

An infant dropped form a second-story window in a fire Sunday, May 29 was caught by Washington DC firefighters. The baby was dropped as flames ravaged a home on the 700 block of Alabama Ave. Two adults and a child were brought safely down a ladder. Seven residents were evaluated...
A rookie firefighter from Washington DC is being hailed a hero after saving a woman from her burning home over Memorial Day weekend. Probationary Firefighter Kojo Saunders of Engine 10 in Trinidad only had six months experience when he completed the rescue on Sunday, May 29, DC Fire & EMS said.
Three people died in a Stafford County crash on Sunday, May 29, authorities said.The head-on collision occurred at Austin Ridge Drive and Shieds Road in Stafford around 7:40 p.m., the county sheriff's office said.The victims' identities had not been released as of Monday.Both drivers and one passen…
A 31-year-old man was killed in a late night dirt bike accident that happened in Baltimore, authorities said. Police responded to the accident in the 2500 block of East Biddle Street around 9:35 p.m. on Saturday, May 28, according to Baltimore Police. Upon arrival, officers found the victim lying on...
Prince William County Police are investigating after a body was found in Woodbridge, the department said on Twitter.Death Investigation | #Woodbridge – #PWCPD is in the area of Route 1 and Mount Pleasant Dr investigating a death. The victim, a male, was pronounced deceased at the scene. At this tim…
Police are searching for a squeegee worker caught on video assaulting a driver stopped at a red light this week in Baltimore, WJZ reports.The worker can be seen fighting with the driver stopped at a red light off Mount Royal Avenue Thursday, May 26. The worker opens the door and when the driver clo…
Five people are in the hospital after a three-boat collision happened over Memorial Day weekend in Baltimore County waters, authorities said.The crash happened in the 1700 block of Bowleys Quarters just before 10 p.m. on Sunday, May 29, the Baltimore County Fire Department said on Twitter. **Update…
A 17-year-old has died in a double shooting that happened in Baltimore's Inner Harbor, authorities said. The shooting happened in the area of East Pratt Street and Light Street around 7:34 p.m. on Saturday, May 28, according to Baltimore Police. Responding officers found two 17-year-old victims, on…
Phil Ateto felt it was important to let the Anne Arundel City Council know how much he thought they stank.So, wearing a poop emoji, 44-year-old Ateto showed up to the County Council meeting on May 2, and let off a stink bomb, Fox 45 reports.Phil Ateto in the May 2 meeting.Arundel TVHe was later arr…
HANCOCK, Md. (AP) — Police say a woman was killed and three other people were injured when three motorcycles crashed on a Maryland highway on Sunday. A State Police news release says 53-year-old Sandra Kay Wetzel, of Hagerstown, Maryland, died after she lost control of a 1995 Honda motorcycle and it struck a guardrail along Interstate 70 in Hancock, a town in Washington County.
Police say they've arrested the person responsible for killing a 52-year-old Triangle man earlier this month in a parking lot. U.S. Marshals arrested Devlon Stephen Crew-Hamilton, 31, on Friday in Washington, D.C. He's accused of killing Miles Hall after the two got into an argument that ended when Crew-Hamilton shot Hall in the chest and drove off, Prince William County police said in a news release.
Authorities are investigating after a woman was found shot dead inside a car overnight in South Baltimore. Baltimore police were notified by MTA police about a shooting victim in the 3400 block of South Hanover Street around 5:22 a.m. on Sunday, May 29, Baltimore police said. Upon arrival, officers located...
A Washington, D.C. man robbed an Alexandria Wells Fargo on Wednesday, May 25, but he didn't get far, police said. Jaquan Royal, 26, is accused of robbing a Wells Fargo at 6300 Richmond Highway just before 5 p.m., Fairfax County police said on Thursday, May 26. Investigators say Royal walked up to a…
A Baltimore man has died after being shot in the head in East Baltimore, authorities said.Police responded to the 1900 block of East North Avenue around 5:49 p.m. on Friday, May 27, Baltimore Police said. Upon arrival, officers found an unknown adult male victim. The unresponsive man was taken to a…
A reader reported at 10:15pm: “anyone else hear 15-20 gunshots near the park view rec center?”. From MPD: “Shooting in the 600 block of Otis Place, NW. Lookout for Lookout for a B/M, dark complexion wearing gray outfit w/black mask”. A reader reported at 12:38am: “about 5-10 gunshots...
An Arlington man said he was attacked for no reason while walking on a sidewalk Tuesday. The man was in the Colonial Village Apartments area along Key Boulevard just after 5 p.m. when a man walked up to him to start a conversation, an Arlington Police report said. He ignored him and continued walki…
Fairfax County Police were on the scene of a commercial robbery in Springfield where two suspects allegedly stole $3,000 worth of merchandise from an Ulta store, unconfirmed reports said. The suspect threatened staff with a weapon before stealing from the store, located at 6575 Frontier Drive, unco…
A trespasser of a property in central Pennsylvania has been identified and the cause and manner of death have been released by the coroner's office. Zachary Young, 35, of no fixed address in York, died of blunt force trauma by homicide, according to the release by the York County coroner's office.
