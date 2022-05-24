ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Group Fight Breaks Out In Alexandria: Police

By David Cifarelli
 6 days ago
Alexandria Police Department Photo Credit: Alexandria Police Department (Facebook)

Alexandria Police were on scene of a group fight that broke out in the 3600 block of King Street around 1:20 p.m. on Tuesday, May 24, the department said on Twitter.

No other information was released. This is a developing story so check back for updates.

