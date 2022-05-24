ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gas line break in Burbank causing traffic delays

By Alexa Mae Asperin
foxla.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBURBANK, Calif. - Crews are working to fix a gas...

www.foxla.com

foxla.com

Driver seriously injured after crash off 405 in Inglewood

INGLEWOOD, Calif. - A motorist suffered major injuries Sunday when his vehicle slammed into the right shoulder wall of the San Diego (405) Freeway in Inglewood, authorities said. The crash on the northbound freeway, at the Manchester Boulevard off-ramp, occurred at about 6:15 a.m., the California Highway Patrol reported. Paramedics...
INGLEWOOD, CA
foxla.com

Trespassers rescued from burning warehouse in North Hollywood

LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles Fire Department arson investigators are looking into what caused a fire at auction warehouse. Crews put out fire in a commercial building in North Hollywood Saturday evening. Witnesses say two people were trapped inside the warehouse when the fire started. Video shows people yelling for...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Hiker dies at Will Rogers State Park in Pacific Palisades

PACIFIC PALISADES, Calif. - An investigation is underway after a hiker died at Will Rogers State Park in Pacific Palisades Sunday. According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, crews responded to 3077 Rustic Canyon Road around 12:10 p.m. on a report of a hiker rescue. Two rescuers were lowered to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Video: Compton street takeover draws hundreds

LOS ANGELES - Hundreds of street racers and bystanders took over a Compton intersection overnight. It happened early Monday around 2 a.m. in the area near Wilmington and Caldwell. It reportedly took the sheriff's department more than half an hour to respond and disperse the crowd. No word on any...
COMPTON, CA
foxla.com

2 hospitalized in shooting near Marina del Rey bar

CULVER CITY, Calif. - Two people were hospitalized - including an innocent bystander - after a shooting near a bar in Marina del Rey overnight. It happened across the street from Fin & Feathers in the corner of Del Rey and Washington Boulevard. According to police, a physical altercation between...
MARINA DEL REY, CA
foxla.com

Police chase: Suspect surrenders after hiding in bushes following pursuit

ONTARIO, Calif. - One person is in custody Sunday night after leading police on a pursuit from San Bernardino County into Los Angeles County. Reports from Ontario police came in shortly after 10 p.m. Sunday night, as officers chased a driver suspected of stealing a vehicle Initial reports had the driver going faster than 100 miles per hour along the 60 Freeway. Eventually, the driver made their way into the East Los Angeles and Boyle Heights areas, with Ontario Police still in pursuit.
ONTARIO, CA
foxla.com

Video: Thieves hit Sephora store in Cerritos

CERRITOS, Calif. - Authorities are investigating after a trio of thieves targeted a Sephora store in Cerritos over the weekend. It happened at the store in the Cerritos mall. Video shows three people with hoodies on shoving products into large trash bags. The suspects walked out with bags loaded with...
CERRITOS, CA
foxla.com

LA River recreation zones open for Summer season

LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles River Elysian Valley and Sepulveda Basin recreation zones open Monday for kayaking and other activities for the 2022 summer season, which runs through Sept. 30. The zones are managed by the Mountains Recreation & Conservation Authority, which provides guided tours and kayak rentals to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

VIDEO: Brazen Sephora robbery shows thieves dumping products into garbage bags in front of shoppers

CERRITOS, Calif. - A brazen robbery at a store at a Cerritos mall was caught on camera, showing the thieves shoving products directly from the shelves into trash bags. The robbery happened around 9 p.m. Saturday night at the Sephora store in Los Cerritos Center. TikTok user Jessica Ortiz caught the whole thing on video. In her TikTok, captions read, "I was just trying to pick out a concealer then heard a BANG." The video shows three people, all wearing hooded sweatshirts, dumping products off the shelves and into garbage bags, in front of employees and shoppers.
CERRITOS, CA
foxla.com

Man found shot to death in vehicle in Palmdale

PALMDALE. Calif. - An investigation continued Sunday into the shooting death of a man in Palmdale on Saturday night. The victim, who was found dead in a vehicle around 6:45 p.m. Saturday in the 36000 block of Windtree Circle, was approximately 20 to 30 years old, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
PALMDALE, CA
foxla.com

Police chase ends in deadly shooting near Pomona

POMONA, Calif. - A police chase took a deadly turn near Pomona late Friday night. The Ontario Police Department was trying to get a car to pull over near the intersection of West Mission Boulevard and South Magnolia Avenue in Ontario, but the suspect refused to stop, prompting a police chase. The chase went through parts of Ontario, parts of Montclair and into Pomona before the suspect crashed their car into another car with a person inside.
POMONA, CA
foxla.com

VIDEO: Coyote enters Woodland Hills home through dog door

LOS ANGELES - A coyote was caught on home surveillance video over the weekend entering a Woodland Hills home through the family's dog door. Julie Levine shared the video from her home off Valley Circle. The break-in happened this past Friday. The coyote could be seen around 11:42 p.m. Friday, jumping onto a wall next to an alley outside the home. The coyote then jumps down to the ground below, walks down the alley, and then is seen disappearing through the wall of the house. According to Levine, the coyote made its way through the dog door.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Bodycam video: San Bernardino Police chase robbery suspects through apartment complex

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. - Two people were arrested earlier this week for allegedly robbing multiple storage units in San Bernardino County, according to authorities. According to the San Bernardino Police Department, a caller reported the robberies last Wednesday, May 25, saying that the duo had cut the locks at a local storage facility, stealing items and loading them into the back of a U-Haul truck. The robberies were also apparently caught on surveillance cameras.
foxla.com

At least 17 flights canceled out of LAX day before Memorial Day

LOS ANGELES - A nationwide wave of flight cancellations during the Memorial Day weekend has had a minor effect at Southland airports, with some scrapped flights reported Sunday at Los Angeles International Airport and a couple at Hollywood/Burbank Airport. According to the tracking site FlightAware.com, 17 flights were canceled at...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Man tries to deliver backpack full of drugs to Adelanto jail

ADELANTO, Calif. - An Adelanto man was arrested Sunday for trying to deliver a backpack full of drugs to the High Desert Detention Center, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Office. The suspect, 29-year-old Luis Caballer, allegedly walked up to the jail and used the intercom system to request...
ADELANTO, CA
foxla.com

LAPD officer dies days after suffering spinal cord injury during training

LOS ANGELES - An officer with the Los Angeles Police Department died Sunday, days after suffering an injury during a training exercise, according to LAPD Chief Michel Moore. Officer Houston Tipping, an officer out of the Devonshire area, died in the hospital after a training incident at Elysian Park Academy this past Thursday, May 26. Tipping was a five-year veteran of the force, according to the Los Angeles Police Protective League.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

In Depth: Water Woes

LOS ANGELES - SEGMENT ONE. Guest host Bob De Castro takes over for Hal Eisner. Mandy Sackett, Surfrider Foundation's California Policy Coordinator, joins Bob to talk about the potential of desalination to alleviate the worst threat of drought in California. Sackett tells us that the California Coastal Commission recently rejected a desalination plant in Huntington Beach. The Surfrider Foundation opposed that plant in that location, saying that Orange County was not a good place for it and that they have an abundant groundwater availability there.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Texas school shooting: San Bernardino K-9 team in Uvalde helping families of victims

LOS ANGELES - Some local K-9s are now in Uvalde to help support the victims of the Texas school shooting at Robb Elementary School. Crisis K-9s Lupe and Dozer are there to support the families of those impacted by the shooting. Nineteen children and two teachers were killed when a gunman opened fire into a single classroom Tuesday in the United States’ deadliest school shooting in nearly a decade. Law enforcement officers killed the shooter, identified as a local 18-year-old who had shot and wounded his grandmother and spelled out his violent plans in online messages shortly before the massacre at Robb Elementary. Investigators say they don’t yet know the motive for the shootings.
UVALDE, TX

