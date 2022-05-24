Gas line break in Burbank causing traffic delays

LOS ANGELES - A coyote was caught on home surveillance video over the weekend entering a Woodland Hills home through the family's dog door. Julie Levine shared the video from her home off Valley Circle. The break-in happened this past Friday. The coyote could be seen around 11:42 p.m. Friday, jumping onto a wall next to an alley outside the home. The coyote then jumps down to the ground below, walks down the alley, and then is seen disappearing through the wall of the house. According to Levine, the coyote made its way through the dog door.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 23 HOURS AGO