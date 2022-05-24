Suspect arraigned after stabbing incident in Ottawa County

MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Mecosta County Sheriff's Department has released more information regarding a report that three children and one adult woman were killed in Austin Township on Friday. The three children have been identified as Katelyn Gillard, 6, Ronald Gillard, 4, and Joshua Gillard, 3. Their mother...
BIG RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A mother and her three young children were shot to death and the suspected gunman — her husband — has been hospitalized with a gunshot wound to the head, a sheriff in central Michigan said Saturday. Mecosta County Sheriff Brian Miller said...
Grand Rapids Police are investigating what led to an early morning shooting that killed a man. The shooting happened around 4:20 Monday morning on Dallas Avenue Southeast not far from Kalamazoo Avenue on the city's southeast side.
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A father was killed in a shooting in Kalamazoo Sunday afternoon, according to police. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said officers responded to a home in the 1800 block of Fulford Street after receiving reports that a man was suffering from a gunshot wound. Grand...
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Four people are being treated for injuries after the driver of a stolen truck tried to escape Kalamazoo Public Safety Officers Saturday night. KPS reports that on Saturday around 7:45 PM, officers found a pickup truck that had been reported stolen in Eaton County. After officers tried to pull over the truck, the driver took off and traveled for about two blocks before running a red light and hitting another vehicle at the intersection of Lake and Mills St.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A 13-year-old was killed and three men were injured in two separate shootings that happened on the north side of Grand Rapids on Saturday night. Police responded to the first shooting at 10:30 p.m. on the 800 block of Alpine Avenue Saturday, May 28. Officers received a 911 call about a 13-year-old male victim with a gunshot wound to the chest, according to a Grand Rapids Police Department news release.
OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — 9th Street from N Avenue to Stadium Drive was closed off to traffic following a crash Monday morning. As of 9 a.m. the area was back open. A Michigan State Police trooper told News Channel 3 it was a fatal crash. Multiple agencies including Michigan...
PAW PAW, Mich. — A single vehicle crash closed M-43 north of Paw Paw for several hours Memorial Day. News Channel 3 first learned of the crash around 3:30 Monday morning. A vehicle drove off the road and crashed into a power pole, knocking it over, according to police on scene.
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Numerous cats were being hoarded by a 68-year-old woman from Holland Township, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office. That woman, who has not been named by investigators, is under investigation for animal cruelty. On May 19, authorities in Ottawa County were tipped off to...
Mecosta County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating the homicide of a woman and three children in Mecosta Township, according to the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office. At 2:30 p.m. Friday, deputies received a report of a man with a gun and shots being fired at a home in Austin Township. Deputies arrived at the scene to find a woman and three children under the age of ten dead from apparent gunshot wounds, according to the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office.
Michigan Husband Accused of Killing Wife and ChildrenSCDN Photo Archive. A Michigan man has been accused of murdering his wife and her three children and is currently in the hospital with a gunshot wound.
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — As police in Uvalde, Texas faced criticism over their response to the Robb Elementary School massacre, News Channel 3 learned about Michigan's police protocols in the event of an active shooter. Robert Stevenson, the executive director for the Michigan Association of Chiefs of Police said before...
A 45-year-old male motorcyclist from Big Rapids died at the scene of a fatal accident at the intersection of Drew and Old State Road. The accident occurred on Friday, May 27 around 11 a.m. Authorities at the scene learned that the motorcyclist was traveling eastbound on Drew Road when a...
HOLLAND TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, May 25, 2022) – There has been a second stabbing incident in the same general vicinity on Holland’s North Side in a three-day period. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Eric Westveer, deputies, Holland Public Safety police officers and AMR ambulance staffers were dispatched to a residence on Westwood Lane, in the vicinity of 136th Avenue and Quincy Street on Holland’s North Side, around 5:30 PM on Tuesday. That was where a verbal argument between a 31-year-old man and a 25-year-old man, both from Holland, turned violent, with the older man stabbing the younger victim several times in the abdomen.
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing Police Department is asking for your help solving a 2012 cold case murder and finding two people who are wanted with felony warrants. CASE ONE: The Lansing Police Department is investigating the homicide of Lavoris Tinisha Watkins. On December 22, 2012, police responded to a burglary complaint at the […]
Comments / 0