Suspect arraigned after stabbing incident in Ottawa County

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Four people are being treated for injuries after the driver of a stolen truck tried to escape Kalamazoo Public Safety Officers Saturday night. KPS reports that on Saturday around 7:45 PM, officers found a pickup truck that had been reported stolen in Eaton County. After officers tried to pull over the truck, the driver took off and traveled for about two blocks before running a red light and hitting another vehicle at the intersection of Lake and Mills St.

KALAMAZOO, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO