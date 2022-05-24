Champaign Public Library offering summer reading challenge

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Looking for a way to occupy yourself this summer?

The Champaign Public Library is offering a reading challenge for all ages this summer.

The “Read-a-palooza!” started May 15 and runs through August 15.





At the end of the summer, the library will raffle off prizes for participants, including food-themed gift baskets for adults with up to $375 in value.

There are also specific prizes for kids and teens as well.

For more information about the event, you can follow this link .

