Champaign, IL

Champaign Public Library offering summer reading challenge

By Will Gerard
 6 days ago

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Looking for a way to occupy yourself this summer?

The Champaign Public Library is offering a reading challenge for all ages this summer.

The “Read-a-palooza!” started May 15 and runs through August 15.

At the end of the summer, the library will raffle off prizes for participants, including food-themed gift baskets for adults with up to $375 in value.

There are also specific prizes for kids and teens as well.

For more information about the event, you can follow this link .

WCIA

Champaign welcomes first ‘Summer Soul Festival’

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Over in Champaign, there’s an all-adult summer celebration. It’s the first “Summer Soul Festival.” The partnership between Pour Bros. Taproom and TableFunk Muzik Group brought out DJs, a food truck and more. TableFunk Muzik Group manager Jamar Brown said about a hundred people showed up early in the day, but the […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Champaign church fundraiser for medical debt

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Instead of giving up for Lent, the Community United Church of Christ decided to do something else: giving back to people with medical bills. The Church is raising money for R.I.P. Medical Debt, a not-for-profit organization that helps pay off medical debts. Whatever the Church raises, R.I.P. Medical Debt will give […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Crystal Lake Park Aquatic Center opens for the season

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – Many people celebrate this weekend as the unofficial start of summer. With opening day at the Crystal Lake Park pool, that’s exactly what it feels like to the community. “This place has a lot more things to do and my house doesn’t have waterslides and stuff,” Brynlee, one of the many […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

City of Champaign seeking feedback on how to spend housing funds

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign is asking for the public’s feedback of how to spend $2.97 million the city received through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s HOME Program. The HOME Program is meant “to assist individuals or households who are homeless, at risk of homelessness, and other vulnerable populations, […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Charleston landmark dedicates 140-year-old barn

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) – It took a few years and a lot of work. Sunday afternoon, the Five Mile House Foundation was finally able to dedicate their 140-year-old barn. They originally hoped to dedicate the barn last year, but the pandemic put those plans on hold. It was moved over three miles away from its […]
CHARLESTON, IL
WCIA

Decatur Organization puts on Peace March

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Hundreds of people came together in Decatur with one goal in mind: To stop gun violence. “This is what our ancestors did,” Shemuel Sanders said. “We marched for a change and the change I’m marching for is a different change. It’s to end the violence and gun violence in our community.” […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Illini Dads Centennial Plaza Groundbreaking Ceremony

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Dads Association at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign will host a groundbreaking ceremony for the Illini Dads Centennial Plaza on June 11. The ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. at the corner of Illinois Street and Lincoln Avenue, just west of the Hallene Gateway. Officials said the ceremony marks […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Businesses support biodiversity with ‘pollinator party’

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – One group came out to Urbana Saturday to celebrate more than just the start of summer – they had a “pollinator party.” Several vendors – The Well Fed Caterpillar, Earth Bounty Farms, and Treehive – sold items like honey and plants at Riggs Beer Company. Kayla Myers, the lead designer and […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

WCIA

