Environment

Cold weather slows spread of big wildfires in New Mexico

By KRWG
KRWG
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The largest wildfire in North American came to a near standstill overnight amid light rain and frosty temperatures...





Northern New Mexico Wildfire Burn Scar Has Forest Officials Worried

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — As more than 3,000 firefighters in northern New. Mexico continue to battle the nation’s largest active wildfire, federal. forest officials are worrying about future flash floods, landslides and. destructive ash from the burn scar. The 7-week-old fire is the largest. in New Mexico...
SANTA FE, NM


Review Traces Massive Northern New Mexico Fire to Planned Burns

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Two fires that merged to create the largest wildfire in New Mexico history have both been traced to planned burns set by U.S. forest managers. U.S. Forest Service investigators announced Friday they have tracked the source of one of the fires to the remnants of a planned winter fire that lay dormant through snowstorms only to flare up again in April. The other fire was previously traced to a planned burn that escaped control on April 6.
POLITICS


Navajo Nation Signs Water Rights settlement with Utah and Federal Government

MONUMENT VALLEY, Utah (AP) — The portion of the Navajo Nation that lies in Utah is getting $210 million to go toward clean drinking water infrastructure. Navajo leaders signed an agreement Friday with Utah and federal officials that provides the funding and also settles the tribe's claim to Colorado River water rights.
UTAH STATE


O'Rourke bets shooting will shake up Texas governor's race

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic Texas governor’s race candidate Beto O’Rourke is hoping the Uvalde school shooting can reset the contest in America’s largest red state. That’s despite Republican Gov. Greg Abbott twice previously winning election by landslides and gun culture looming larger in Texas than perhaps anywhere else. Following the massacre of 19 elementary school students and two teachers by a young man with an AR-15-style rifle last week, O’Rourke briefly seized the national political spotlight. O’Rourke crashed Abbott’s news conference and said the carnage was predictable. After a mass shooting in O’Rourke’s native El Paso in 2019, O’Rourke declared in a presidential debate, “Hell, yes, we’re gonna take your AR-15.”
TEXAS STATE
State
New Mexico State


Stewart Deserves Our Gratitude for Turning Things Around At DASO

Two consecutive Doña Ana County Sheriffs, law-enforcement veterans, listened to the wrong people and nearly destroyed DASO. I’ll spare you the details (see my columns on Todd Garrison [2014] and Kiki Vigil [2018]); but it was so extreme that numerous hardened law-enforcement veterans approached me secretly to complain.
LAW ENFORCEMENT

