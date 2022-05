Japanese-inspired cuisine restaurant, Money Cat, is slated to open in August at 2925 Richmond Avenue, Ste. 140, Houston, just north of Levy Park in the Upper Kirby area. Money Cat owner Sherman Yeung told Community Impact Newspaper that, after taking over ownership of his first restaurant, Tobiuo Sushi & Bar, and seeing the success of it, he decided he wanted to open a “polished concept” inside Houston’s inner loop. This will be Yeung's first time building a restaurant from scratch, he said.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO