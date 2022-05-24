ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Columbia Historic Preservation Commission accepting applications for notable properties

By Avery Grosvenor, KOMU
Columbia Missourian
 6 days ago

The City of Columbia Historic Preservation Commission is currently accepting applications for the 2022 Most Notable Properties program. Selected homes will be recognized for their contributions to the history of...

www.columbiamissourian.com

Comments / 0

Columbia Missourian

Council explores key issues facing city

CAMDENTON — The biggest issues facing Columbia were identified by City Council and department staff members during the final day of their Lake of the Ozarks retreat. Affordable housing, homelessness, city staff retention, transportation and equity were commonly mentioned. Staff and council members also considered a new definition of...
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Memorial Day wreath-laying ceremony honors fallen military

In recognition of Memorial Day, about 75 people gathered for a wreath-laying ceremony Monday to honor the fallen service members of Boone County. Many onlookers at the Boone County Courthouse faced the warm summer day and fished their red, white and blue clothing from their closets to celebrate the holiday and partake in the service.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
Columbia Missourian

Local organizer contextualizes the Memorial Day holiday for his community

In light of Tuesday’s shooting in Uvalde, Texas, one community leader in Columbia is on a mission to alleviate further physical suffering for his people. “When I see the pictures of the kids who died in Uvalde, Texas, I see the same faces of our little kids who come to our after school program, and our Latino kids who go to school here in Columbia,” said Eduardo Crespi, the director and co-founder of Centro Latino.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Greed, political power and assault rifles are what's wrong in our country

Thursday was the last day of school in Columbia, Missouri, our hometown for over 5O years. We give thanks for all those who have contributed to a successful school year. This includes teachers, principals, counselors, school nurses, bus drivers, grounds supervisors, and parents who have sent children to school ready to learn, and respectful of those around them. These people have barely earned enough to support their families, but they are the bedrock of society.
COLUMBIA, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
Columbia Missourian

Paul Bradford Guptill, Aug. 13, 1941 — May 22, 2022

Paul Bradford Guptill of Charlotte (formerly of Columbia, MO) passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 22, 2022. Paul was born August 13, 1941, to James Ernest Guptill and Marjorie Duncan Healey in Providence, RI. Paul was one of three siblings, his late twin sister Gail Buckwalter King, and a younger brother Stephen. Paul grew up in Philadelphia, PA attending Lower Merion HS. He then attended Grove City College, PA. He was a member of the Adelphikos Fraternity and Air Force ROTC. Upon graduation, Paul landed at Whiteman AFB, Knob Noster, MO as a Minuteman Missile Launch Control Commander. He was awarded the Air Force Commendation Medal for meritorious service.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Bikers hit the ground rolling for Pedaler's Jamboree

Memorial Day weekend revelers walked their bikes around Flat Branch Park Saturday morning, filling the surrounding streets for the start of the Pedaler’s Jamboree. The double chimes of bike bells broke through the thumping bass of Tom Tom Club’s “Genius of Love” as groups of riders adjusted their bike chains under the shade of trees. Volunteers in matching Pedaler’s Jamboree shirts loaded canvas overnight bags onto moving trucks. Families filled coolers on the asphalt and cracked open cold refreshments.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Death notices for May 28, 2022

Patricia Ann Zielinski, 74, of Columbia died May 26, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home. Sherry Behrman Howell, 47, of Columbia died May 26, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Bach Yager Funeral Home.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Hartzler should rethink priorities and what is represented

Today I received your periodic mailing about your “accomplishments” as a representative in the U.S. House — so that your constituents would know where you stand on important issues of the day. Or, to be more precise, what is perhaps THE most important issue of the day: gun violence.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Hartzler's flyer example of politicians enabling gun access

I wondered how a “mentally deranged” 18-year-old “lunatic” was able to legally purchase a semi-automatic assault rifle and hundreds of rounds of ammunition. The answer was obvious when I saw a taxpayer-funded flyer with a picture of smiling Vicky Hartzler brandishing the same weapon of mass murder, the purpose of which is to kill as many persons as quickly as possible.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Police close street in northern Columbia following shots fired incident

Police has closed off Fenimore Drive in Columbia due to a police incident, according to Boone County Joint Communications. Police said no one was injured, but bullets damaged property. A KOMU 8 reporter at the scene reported 10 shell casings on the road and police tape as well as a...
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Rock Bridge High School's Mike Woods killed in rest stop shooting

Rock Bridge High School home school communicator Mike Woods died Friday night after a shooting at a Tennessee highway rest stop. According to a news release from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, investigators found Woods deceased in the bathroom at the Interstate 24 eastbound rest area near mile marker 160 in Marion County around 6 p.m. Friday.
MARION COUNTY, MO
Columbia Missourian

Second man charged with murder in connection with 2020 Cosmo Park homicide

A second man was arrested Thursday in connection with a 2020 homicide at Cosmo Park. Maurice D. Banks Jr., 19, was located and arrested in Las Vegas by members of the U.S. Marshals Service on charges related to the death of Jermaine Spain. Banks is charged with second-degree murder, first-degree...
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Rock Bridge boys win second straight state track title

JEFFERSON CITY — Powerhouse Rock Bridge sprinters Chris Giles and Casey Hood spearheaded the Bruins’ boys track and field team to another state title Saturday. Combined, the duo contributed 56 points to the team total of 97. The Rock Bridge boys had more points than the second- and...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
Columbia Missourian

Tolton’s Elyse Wilmes comes back to win 800-meter race after fall in 1,600

Tolton freshman Elyse Wilmes hung at the front of the pack for the first two laps of the 1,600-meter run Friday, the first day of the MSHSAA Class 3, 4 and 5 Track and Field State Championships. Wilmes pulled slightly ahead on the third lap and had established a convincing lead by the beginning of the fourth.
COLUMBIA, MO

