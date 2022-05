On Thursday, June 9, Cherry Hill Senior Citizens are invited to Cherry Hill’s Senior Spring Fling at Croft Farm from noon to 2 p.m. There will be lunch, entertainment, music and socializing. Residents will also be able to explore Cherry Hill Senior Clubs and win prizes. To receive a meal, attendees must be present, a Cherry Hill resident and over 55. Meals will be distributed on a first come/first serve basis (subject to availability). Residents will be able to dispose of old prescription drugs as well.

CHERRY HILL, NJ ・ 18 DAYS AGO