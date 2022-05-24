ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, IL

Homeowners can get money to rehabilitate their house

 6 days ago

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur homeowners can now apply for funds to rehabilitate their homes.

The Rehabilitation Grant Program will give homeowners and landlords access to money for housing improvements for things like mechanical systems, roof work and structural improvements. The program is set in place by utilizing the American Rescue Plans Acts (ARPA) funds while addressing the housing challenges in Decatur.

Applications are accepted through July 8. To fill out an application, click here .

