Aerosmith cancels start of Las Vegas residency

By Caroline Bleakley
 6 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Plans for Aerosmith to kick off its 2022 Deuces Are Wild residency in Las Vegas are on hold. The band announced on social media it must cancel its residency dates at Park MGM for June and July.

According to the Twitter post, frontman Steven Tyler has voluntarily entered a treatment program after relapsing. “After foot surgery to prepare for the stage and the necessity of pain management during the process, he has recently relapsed.”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 26: Aerosmith preform onstage during the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

The band plans to continue its other 2022 dates starting in September and will keep fans informed on further updates.

“We are devastated that we have inconvenienced so many of you, especially our most loyal fans who often travel great distances to experience our shows,” the post stated.

Fans who purchased their tickets on Ticketmaster will receive an email with details on a refund. Otherwise, contact your point of purchase for refund information.

Comments / 2

