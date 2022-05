CIRCLEVILLE – A ticket that will the winner 25,000 dollars a year for life has been won after purchasing in Circleville. This 2-dollar lottery ticket consists of 5 numbers you want between 1 and 48. Then pick 1 “Lucky Ball” number between 1 and 18. Top price for this lottery is $365,000 A YEAR FOR LIFE is paid weekly and the second prize is $25,000 a YEAR FOR LIFE paid yearly. This prize sticks around for 20 years or even longer as long as you are still alive.

CIRCLEVILLE, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO