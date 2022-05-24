ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CCSO warns against phone scam targeting residents

By Dajhea Jones
 6 days ago
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is warning residents to be aware of scammers claiming to be law enforcement officials asking for money.

CCSO says there have been many reports of residents receiving calls by people posing as deputies, command staff, or even the Sheriff telling them they will go to jail or be arrested if they do not immediately make a payment over the phone.

Scammers are demanding pre-paid cards, trying to set up in-person meetings, and using fear tactics to acquire personal and financial information.

The sheriff’s office wants to remind residents that they do not call people asking for money, demanding payment or to discuss warrants. All official matters facilitated by CCSO are done in person through official written notice.

If you receive a call and are uncertain, you can call the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office at 912-652-7634.

WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

