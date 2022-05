Perry W. Herring, Sr., 84, Marion, passed away in his home at 6:13 pm on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. He was born in Grant County, Indiana, on Sunday, April 17, 1938, to Theodore and Goldie (Horner) Herring. He married Mary Francis Smith on April 15, 1960, and she preceded him in death on February 9, 2022.

