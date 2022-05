Lime Kiln Theater’s Summer 2022 concert series continues with a performance from Sierra Hull on Saturday, June 4. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the show starts at 8 p.m. Advance tickets are $25 and are on sale now at www.limekilntheater.org. Tickets will be $30 at the door, with cash, Visa, MasterCard, and Discover all accepted. The show will take place at Lime Kiln rain or shine.

