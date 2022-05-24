ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Semi rollover cleared, ramp open on IDL in downtown Tulsa

By FOX23.com News Staff
 6 days ago
Semi-truck rollover (Oklahoma Department of Transportation)

TULSA, Okla. — Crews cleared a flipped-over semi-truck on the IDL in downtown Tulsa Tuesday afternoon.

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) said the eastbound I-244 ramp to westbound US-412, at the northwest corner of the IDL, was closed due to a crash.

The ODOT traffic map showed a semi-truck on its side.

At 3:20 p.m. the ramp was reopened, according to ODOT.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said the semi was hauling paper rolls.

OHP said no injuries were reported.

A semi-truck overturned in the same place earlier this month, and in the southbound lanes on the northwest corner in January.

©2022 Cox Media Group

One dead, seven injured during shooting at Memorial Day festival in Oklahoma

TAFT, Okla. — One person was killed and another seven were injured after a shooting broke out during a Memorial Day festival in Oklahoma. About 1,500 people were in attendance at the festival at the Old City Square in Taft, Oklahoma, about 45 miles southeast of Tulsa, when the shooting took place early Sunday, according to a statement from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.
TAFT, OK
KRMG

Memorial Day 2022 Closings - Tulsa

The City of Tulsa has announced that City Hall, Municipal Hall, and other facilities will be closed Monday for Memorial Day. Public safety and mission critical operations will operate as normal. Residents who need assistance with a water or sewer problem may call the following 24-hour emergency numbers: Water: (918) 596-9488. Sewer: (918) 586-6999.
TULSA, OK
1 dead, 7 injured in Oklahoma festival shooting; man arrested

TAFT, Okla. — One person was killed and seven others were injured after a shooting early Sunday at an outdoor festival in eastern Oklahoma, authorities said. According to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, the festival was part of a Memorial Day event in Taft, KOKI-TV reported. Update 12:12...
Stillwater police searching for stabbing suspect

STILLWATER, Okla. — Stillwater police are searching for a stabbing suspect. Police responded to a stabbing near 14th St. and Perkins Rd. Saturday night. Police said two family members were in a fight and one was stabbed. The person who was stabbed was taken to Stillwater Medical Center for...
STILLWATER, OK
