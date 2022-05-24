Tips & Ideas to Create Beautiful Outdoor Planters

CHILTON (WLUK) -- Ledge View Nature Center is offering plenty of fun activities for families as the spring season becomes summer, from guided nature hikes to special underground cave tours, even a family-friendly 5K run happening in early June. Justin Steinbrinck spent some time there learning more about what late...
FOX VALLEY, Wis. (WLUK) -- A traditional Memorial Day summer kick-off in the Fox Valley is now underway. The Kaukauna locks are open, and a busy season is anticipated. The Kaukauna Locks first reopened in July of 2021. “They had been closed for about three generations before that, so roughly...
KIEL (WLUK) -- An annual event honoring soldiers, who’ve made the ultimate sacrifice, won’t be taking place in Kiel on Monday. The city canceled its Memorial Day parade citing security concerns amid an ongoing investigation at the middle school. But, the canceled plans didn't stop some from paying...
DE PERE (WLUK) -- The Claude Allouez bridge will be closed on Monday, May 30th. The bridge will be closed from approximately 9 a.m. to noon for the Memorial Day Parade. The De Pere Police Department says that an alternate route should be taken over the Fox River during that time, and detour routes will be marked.
ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- The Northwoods League season begins Monday, and the newly named Green Bay Rockers will open the season on the road. The team's name isn't the only change this season. There's a new manager in charge, Chris Krepline. Krepline is also the head coach of the Lawrence University...
MILWAUKEE (WLUK) -- The U.S. Coast Guard is advising anyone who will take their boats out on Lake Michigan the next several days to be careful of potentially hazardous weather conditions. Officials say from now until Tuesday, boaters should exercise caution and familiarize themselves with current weather conditions for Memorial...
APPLETON (WLUK) -- A Fox Valley Army reserve unit is being deployed overseas. On Saturday, those troops gathered with family and friends in Appleton for a deployment ceremony. "It's going to be a good experience for me to actually lead my troops and do our jobs overseas," said Brett Peters, platoon leader.
FOND DU LAC (WLUK) -- Officials are looking for a missing Fond du Lac man last seen Wednesday. James G, Holmes, 63, was last seen around 10 p.m. Wednesday at his residence in the 1100 block of Wisconsin Ave. It's believed he walked away from his residence. Holmes is described...
MANITOWOC (WLUK) -- Lisa Lubner lives in Manitowoc, with children in high school, ages 15 and 16. She’s scared what happened in Uvalde, Texas could happen here. Leading to what she told her children after the devastating shooting. “Told them I loved them. I say it every single day,...
FREEDOM (WLUK) -- On Friday, Freedom beat Seymour 2-0 to win a Division 2 softball regional title. Freedom will play Luxemburg-Casco next Tuesday in a sectional semifinal. Check the video for highlights.
Comments / 0