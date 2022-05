SEATTLE — Police say a man shot at officers before leading them on a nearly-two-hour search through north Capitol Hill on Sunday evening. Police arrested a 58-year-old man hours after spotting him at 10:05 p.m. near 14th Ave East and East Mercer Street. He was booked into King County Jail on two counts of attempted homicide and one count of attempted burglary. Officers said they recovered shell casings at the scene and K9 teams searched for a firearm in the neighborhood in which the suspect hid.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 10 HOURS AGO