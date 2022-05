Embracer Group starts the Embracer Game Archive in an effort to contribute to the movement of video game preservation as much as it can. For the Embracer Group (THQ Nordic, Gearbox Software, Saber Interactive), games are more than just games – they are cultural icons that deserve to be put in a museum. So, that’s exactly what the Embracer Group will be doing with the Embracer Game Archive – which just launched with a fresh new website late last week.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 HOURS AGO