Terre Haute Memorial 5K marks a decade of running

By Brandyn Benter
 6 days ago

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The 10th annual Terre Haute Parks and Recreation Memorial 5K and 1 Mile Fun Run are coming soon.

The event will take place between Deming and Dobbs parks on Monday, May 30 with registration beginning at 7 a.m. at the Torner Center.

Registration for Open Arms 5k going on now

The fun run will begin at 8:40 a.m. with the 5K to start at 9 a.m., the 5K will have runners going from Deming to Dobbs before returning to Deming.

Awards will be given to various age groups as well as overall best male and female times. Door prizes are to be given away throughout the event as well. Runners and spectators are asked to park on the soccer field after entering through the back gate off Keane Lane.

Volunteers needed for Special Olympics Summer Games

As a result of the festivities, Deming and Dobbs parks will be closed temporarily. The closure will begin Sunday, May 29 at dusk and will remain closed until 10:30 a.m. Monday. This is to allow the park to be vehicle free during the run.

For more information call the Torner Center at (812)-232-0147

Related
South Tennis falls to Zionsville

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Terre Haute South Tennis squad saw their season come to an end on Saturday with a 4-1 loss to Zionsville in the semi state semifinal round of the state tournament. Freshman Sarah Rowe picked up the lone win at 1 singles for the Braves. She advances to the state finals. […]
ZIONSVILLE, IN
West Vigo Baseball wins sectional

ELLETTSVILLE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The West Vigo Vikings defeated the Edgewood Mustangs 4-3 on Monday afternoon to win the sectional title. Ben Kearns laid down a bunt in the bottom of the 7th inning allowing Nick Lindsay to score the winning run. The Vikings have now won 24 straight games and improve to 27-1 on […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
Wildcats win softball sectional

CLINTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The South Vermillion Wildcats win the sectional championship, 11-1 over Greencastle Monday afternoon. Hannah Boardman homered in the win for the Wildcats. South Vermillion will host Cascade Tuesday in the regional championship at 6pm.
GREENCASTLE, IN
45th annual Vincennes Rendezvous takes place

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Spirit of Vincennes hosted its 45th annual Vincennes Rendezvous on Sunday. The weekend event took place in the French Commons in Vincennes. The event featured multiple Revolutionary War Reenactments and several vendors were on site selling items from that era. Organizers of the event said that they were pleased to by […]
VINCENNES, IN
Courtney Jones wins McMillan Award

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Terre Haute South senior Courtney Jones was named the Laverne K. McMillan Award winner on Friday morning. It is presented annually to the best female athlete in Vigo County. Jones excelled in volleyball and track and field for the Braves. She says she’s honored to win the award. “It’s just […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
Mark Hankins wins McMillan Award

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Terre Haute North senior Mark Hankins was named the Vernon McMillan Award winner. It’s presented annually to the best male athlete in the county. Hankins is a two sport star, excelling in basketball and tennis. He also helped lead the Patriots to a victory in The Classic and a sectional […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
Local veterans, community members observe Memorial Day

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – For nearly two decades, Clifford Stephens can be found at Highland Lawn cemetery each and every Memorial Day. “It’s a way for us paying our respects and to communicate with those who are here about our past and that we’re fortunate we got to come home,” Stephens said. Stephens, a […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
Panthers win first softball sectional in five years

MONTEZUMA, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Riverton Parke Panthers defeated the North Vermillion Falcons, 13-3 in five innings Monday to win their first softball sectional in five years. Head coach Sarah Haltom has now won sectionals with the Panthers as a player and head coach. “This is a feeling that I can’t even put words to […]
MONTEZUMA, IN
Indiana State Parks visitation numbers spike for Memorial Day

JASONVILLE, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – According to Indiana State Park officials, visitation numbers have spiked for Memorial Day weekend. Shakamak State Park is one of the many state parks said to keep fairly busy for Memorial Day weekend. The park has over 250 campsites; all of which are fully booked for the holiday. Property Manager Kenna […]
INDIANA STATE
Terre Haute South names second-ever Black valedictorian

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)— Terre Haute South celebrated a history achievement on Friday as the school named the second Black valedictorian in its history. Nevaeh Shouse received the distinction with a special guest in attendance, as Terri Hord Owens, who graduated in 1978 as the school’s first Black valedictorian, honored the soon-to-be graduate during the […]
The 12 Points community honors WW2 Veteran Nick Agresta Sr.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – Gold Medal Plaza has welcomed a new Dedication Bronze Plaque to the park Saturday. The Dedication Plaque is in honor of late Italian Immigrant Nick Agresta Sr. who served in World War 2 and raised his family in 12 Points. 12 Points is where Nick continued to show support and […]
Clay City wins softball sectional

CLAY CITY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Clay City Lady Eels defeated North Central 10-0 in five innings to win their second straight sectional title. Hannah Harris hit a two run homer in the 1st inning and Sophie Moshos allowed only one hit on the mound for Clay City. They advance to the regional round next […]
CLAY CITY, IN
Nearly 450 RHIT students receive recognition at Commencement Ceremony

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology honored nearly 450 graduates at the 144th Commencement Ceremony Saturday. Graduates checked in near Hatfield Hall and received the appropriate cords from their majors. Students then made their way to find their seats before their last walk around campus. The ceremony highlighted many significant achievements of […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
West Vigo defeats Northview for sectional title

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The West Vigo Lady Vikings defeated Northview 17-6 on Wednesday evening to claim the school’s first softball sectional title since 2015. West Vigo scored three runs in the 1st inning and added 6 more in the 2nd to take a 9-0 lead. Carlea Funk hit a home run for West Vigo […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
CASY welcomes new Hot Air Balloon Festival

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – Chance and Services for Youth (CASY) has plans to welcome their inaugural Hot Air Balloon Festival. The two-day event will take September 23rd and 24th at the Terre Haute Regional Airport. The festival will feature live music, vendors, and food trucks on one of the airports runways. Proceeds from the […]
Don’t Fry Day 2022: How to prevent problems while enjoying the sun

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Wabash Valley Dermatology gives us tips on protecting our skin from the damaging rays of the sun. What kind of sunscreen do they recommend? Plus, how much you should apply may surprise you. Lindsay Wilson talks about recognizing the signs of skin cancer and the necessary steps everyone should take […]
