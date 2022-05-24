Terre Haute Memorial 5K marks a decade of running

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The 10th annual Terre Haute Parks and Recreation Memorial 5K and 1 Mile Fun Run are coming soon.

The event will take place between Deming and Dobbs parks on Monday, May 30 with registration beginning at 7 a.m. at the Torner Center.

The fun run will begin at 8:40 a.m. with the 5K to start at 9 a.m., the 5K will have runners going from Deming to Dobbs before returning to Deming.

Awards will be given to various age groups as well as overall best male and female times. Door prizes are to be given away throughout the event as well. Runners and spectators are asked to park on the soccer field after entering through the back gate off Keane Lane.

As a result of the festivities, Deming and Dobbs parks will be closed temporarily. The closure will begin Sunday, May 29 at dusk and will remain closed until 10:30 a.m. Monday. This is to allow the park to be vehicle free during the run.

For more information call the Torner Center at (812)-232-0147

