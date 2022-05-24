ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

'To Kill A Mockingbird' film actress appearing in Broadway in Chicago show

ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vJ7Cr_0fon2KYu00

It's a full-circle moment in the Broadway production of "To Kill a Mockingbird."

Mary Badham first played Scout in the famed novel turned movie in 1962.

She's now on stage, playing the nasty neighbor, 'Mrs. Henry Dubose" in the national tour

Badham joined ABC7 to talk about the show and how it is different from the movie.

"To Kill A Mockingbird" is playing at the Nederlander Theatre through May 29.

For more information and tickets, visit BroadwayinChicago.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Entertainment
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mary Badham
IN THIS ARTICLE
#To Kill A Mockingbird#The Broadway#Broadway In Chicago#Abc7
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
85K+
Followers
12K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy