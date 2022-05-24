ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blues’ Perron fined $5,000 for cross-checking Kadri

By Dara Bitler
 6 days ago

DENVER (KDVR) — NHL Player Safety says St Louis Blues’ David Perron has been fined $5,000 for cross-checking Nazem Kadri during game 4 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs on Monday night.

Perron drew a penalty for the incident during the second period after Kadri scored, making it 4-1.

Kadri has hat trick, Avs beat Blues 6-3 to take 3-1 lead

The $5,000 penalty is the maximum fine allowed.

Kadri was the focus of attention on Sunday when the Avalanche announced an investigation was underway to threats made against Kadri.

Greg Wyshynski said the alleged threats happened after Blues’ goaltender Jordan Binnington suffered a season-ending injury after a collision with Kadri.

Police investigate threats against Avs’ Nazem Kadri

The Avalanche will take on the Blues in game 5 of the series on Wednesday night in Denver. Colorado leads the series 3-1.

