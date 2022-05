It took just 25 minutes for Lebanon’s medical school to mint 104 physicians Friday, May 27. Students lined up before a stage under a massive white tent May 27 near Western University of Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine of the Pacific, Northwest. By the time they crossed, university President Robin Farias-Eisner had conferred them with a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree, and they were professionals.

